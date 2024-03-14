AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Dynata vigorously refutes Moody’s factual inaccuracies and misclassification of credit rating

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

SHELTON, Conn., March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dynata — the most trusted source for reliable, accurate first-party data — with the support of its lenders, has confirmed the termination of its ratings arrangement with Moody’s effective March 8. Notwithstanding such termination, Moody’s has issued a factually inaccurate report suggesting Dynata missed an interest payment. In actuality, the company negotiated a resolution with its first- and second-lien lenders to make a partial interest payment and to an extended grace period, while continuing consensual discussions to solidify its balance sheet and streamline its debt-reduction plan. 

Dynata Logo

Dynata strongly disagrees with this misclassification. The designation of “limited default” is temporary and based on a technical definition, internally used by credit ratings services, that views a consensual partial payment as default, even when lenders have agreed to such payment terms during ongoing negotiations. 

“Our leadership team, which brings decades of experience in business transformation settings such as this, is confident in a successful outcome that will drive the company’s exciting roadmap of growth into the future,” said Mike Petrullo, Dynata CEO. “We’ll continue to provide accurate and transparent information to all stakeholders. Our unwavering commitment to providing excellent service to our valued customers, vendors and employees remains stronger than ever. For us, it’s business as usual.”

About Dynata

Dynata helps companies harness the power of first-party data to make informed, intelligent decisions. With a global reach and an unrivaled approach to quality, we are the most trusted source for reliable, accurate data. We serve more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms, and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Learn more at www.dynata.com.  

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dynata-vigorously-refutes-moodys-factual-inaccuracies-and-misclassification-of-credit-rating-302088699.html

SOURCE Dynata

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.