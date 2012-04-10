AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
SinoCorrugated South 2024 to offer more automation solutions on site

PRNewswire March 15, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Given the current market environment, it is believed that the packaging industry has reached a consensus – the market has bidden farewell to the past incremental era of swift development and has entered the era of carving out the stock market. What does this mean to packaging manufacturing enterprises? If an incremental economy is about who can grow the cake, then a stock economy is about who can cut the cake better. And such capability is “efficiency”.

While embracing the year of 2024, paper packaging enterprises should make the rounds to learn about new equipment and technologies in the market and seek effective ways to improve efficiency. SinoCorrugated South 2024 hosted by RX(China) will feature a large scale and numerous equipment for observation and comparison, allowing enterprises to select the automated and intelligent equipment suiting their plants and helping improve plant production efficiency.

Whether you are looking for fully automated corrugators, printing lines, post-processing equipment or whole-plant logistics systems, the SinoCorrugated South 2024 has a complete offering.

SinoCorrugated South 2024 On-site Exhibits Paperboard automated production equipment Corrugator Digital post-processing equipment Intelligent raw paper logistics and warehouse system Intelligent paperboard conveyor system

As an exhibition under the WEPACK series hosted by RX(China), SinoCorrugated South 2024 will be held in conjunction with SinoFoldingCarton 2024, Dprint 2024, SinoPaper South 2024, Food Pack&Tech 2024 and PACKCON 2024 with a display area of over 120,000 square metres. At that time, carton processing equipment and materials, colour box processing equipment and materials, digital label printing equipment and materials, packaging container producers, raw paper producers, catering and packaging processing equipment companies and material traders will gather to show the new heights of intelligent packaging manufacturing.

This is the first time that SinoCorrugated South has been held in Shenzhen, and it is also the first time that the show has been housed in Asia’s No. 1 exhibition hall – the Shenzhen World. Shenzhen is a young and rapidly developing emerging city, which has achieved a transformation from backwardness to prosperity in just a few decades, becoming one of the important cities in China and even the world.

The exhibition will offer many brands of automated and intelligent equipment, which will demonstrate real order star-up on site. If you want to see a full array of automated and intelligent equipment for paperboard and carton processing, you must attend the SinoCorrugated South 2024 from April 10 to 12 at the Shenzhen World.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/sinocorrugated-south-2024-to-offer-more-automation-solutions-on-site-302086320.html

SOURCE RX (China) Investment Co., Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

