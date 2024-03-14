AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Janu Tokyo Now Open

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

TOKYO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Janu’s inaugural hotel, Janu Tokyo, is now open, marking the inception of a robust and expanding pipeline of 12 properties. Reshaping the luxury hospitality landscape, Janu draws from the legacy of its revered sibling, Aman, while charting its own unique course with an innovative and inspiring vision. In harmony with Aman yet offering a distinctive touch, Janu radiates an uplifting spirit and playful design narrative, in contrast to the serene tranquillity and calming zen for which Aman is renowned. Put simply, if Aman is sanctuary, then Janu is connection. The launch of Janu Tokyo solidifies Aman Group’s position as the pinnacle of ultra-luxury hospitality and lifestyle experiences.

Janu Logo

At the heart of Azabudai Hills, a dynamic new neighbourhood created and managed by Japan’s leading developer, Mori Building Co. Ltd., Janu Tokyo enhances the experience of both its guests and the local community through enriching moments that celebrate the joy of genuine human interaction. A fitting flagship, Janu Tokyo introduces 122 guest rooms and suites, eight venues for dining and socialising, and a 4,000 sqm spa and wellness centre to a landmark building designed by visionary architects Pelli Clarke & Partners and interiors by Jean Michel Gathy of Denniston.

“The opening of Janu Tokyo solidifies Aman Group’s status as the unrivalled emblem of ultra-luxury hospitality,” says Vlad Doronin, Chairman and CEO at Aman Group. “Aman has always epitomised luxury hospitality, with devoted guests at its heart, who repeatedly journey through our constellation of hotels and resorts. Now, as we introduce Janu Tokyo, we are heralding a new era. The strategic decision to launch Janu reflects our commitment to evolving alongside the desires of today’s dynamic travellers, particularly the offspring of Aman loyalists, the rising Amanjunkies, who seek uplifting experiences and authentic human connections. Janu Tokyo promises to be the epicentre of this transformative movement, welcoming a new cohort of guests.”

The first in a 12-strong pipeline for the brand, Janu Tokyo represents an energising new chapter in the evolution of luxury hospitality, where innovation meets tradition, and guests are invited to embark on a transformative journey of discovery, connection, and renewal.

Website

Images

Full Press Release

 

SOURCE Janu

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.