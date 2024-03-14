AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Fashion Meets Living Bathroom at the First Duravit Flagship Showroom in SEA, Located in Vietnam

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Duravit, the leading world-renowned manufacturer of designer bathrooms announced the grand opening of its first flagship showroom in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. This event also marks a groundbreaking collaboration between the brand and fashion designer Lý Quí Khánh, featuring the first-ever fashion collection inspired by Duravit.

Titled “Shapes of the Elite,” the grand opening event signifies Duravit’s commitment to redefining the bathroom space and concept in Vietnam through elite designs. Sharing the inspiration behind the showroom, Mr. Phuc Nguyen, Marketing Manager (Duravit Asia), explains: “The Duravit Vietnam Flagship Showroom pays homage to the Vietnamese art of ceramics, a UNESCO-recognized intangible cultural heritage.”

For the first time in the sanitary ware industry, designer Ly Qui Khanh has partnered with Duravit to create a fashion collection inspired by the brand and the Artisan Lines. It’s essentially a “collection within a collection.”

Mr. Khanh also drew inspiration from the five elements essential for making pottery and ceramics: fire, water, metal, earth, and wood. This inspiration will be showcased as an installation art within Duravit’s bathroom spaces, particularly the Artisan Line.

Quyen Dinh, General Manager of Duravit Vietnam, emphasized: “Our focus is on promoting Artisan Lines in Vietnam. The quiet luxury lifestyle has been flourishing in recent years, and this concept has always been at the heart of Duravit’s identity.”

This powerful collaboration serves as a statement for the Vietnamese market. It embodies Duravit’s philosophy: the bathroom should not be limited to a functional space but can also be an aesthetic haven, inspiring every moment of your life.

DURAVIT AG

Founded in 1817 in Hornberg in the Black Forest, Duravit AG is today a leading international manufacturer of designer bathrooms and is active in more than 130 countries worldwide. The complete bathroom supplier’s product portfolio comprises top quality sanitary ceramics, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower trays, wellness systems, shower-toilets, faucets, and accessories as well as installation systems. Alongside its in-house design expertise, Duravit also works closely on product development with an international network of designers such as Cecilie Manz, Philippe Starck, Christian Werner,… as well as talented newcomers. Duravit’s ambition is to make its stakeholders’ lives a little better each day through a combination of forward-looking designs, uncompromising product excellence, a keen sense of human requirements, and responsible corporate management.

Contact

Phuc Nguyen

Marketing Manager, Duravit Asia

 phuc.nguyen@vn.duravit.com | www.duravit.com   

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/fashion-meets-living-bathroom-at-the-first-duravit-flagship-showroom-in-sea-located-in-vietnam-302088486.html

SOURCE DURAVIT AG

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.