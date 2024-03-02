AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ATFX’s Annual Dinner Sparks Global Enthusiasm with Passionate Presentations

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On March 2, 2024, ATFX held its annual dinner with the theme “Infinite Horizons, Limitless Potential”. The event was a grand celebration, which was attended by over 600 employees from 21 different office locations across the world. It took place at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

At the annual dinner, there was a “welcome party” which included various team activities such as a day tour of Ho Chi Minh City and a coffee-making experience. The event’s highlight was the dinner itself, where global employees felt at home. During the gala, important members of the ATFX, including Joe Li, Chairman of ATFX; Drew Niv, Chief Strategy Officer of ATFX; Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX UK; Jeffrey Siu, Chief Operating Officer of ATFX; Jeff Hsu, Managing Director of ATFX Southeast Asia; Khaldoun Sharaiha, CEO for the Middle East and North Africa; Simon Naish, Country Head of ATFX Australia, and managements in HK office jointly opened the event, culminating in the climax of the conference.

During the dinner, Joe Li gave a speech where he expressed his gratitude to the employees who had traveled to attend. He also presented a detailed summary of the brand’s major events over the past year. In particular, he emphasized the recent significant news for the company – the joining of Drew Niv, the founder and former CEO of FXCM. It is believed that Niv’s expertise and knowledge will help the company to expand faster and achieve greater success.

ATFX is a company that is constantly evolving and adapting to the changing landscape of the financial industry. The theme of their annual gala, “Infinite Horizons, Limitless Potential” expresses their confidence in being at the forefront of innovation and excellence. With the dedication of their global employees and the support of their customers and partners, they are sure to meet future challenges, seize the opportunities of the times, and shine on the world stage like stars. The future is full of endless possibilities for ATFX.

About ATFX

ATFX is a globally leading fintech broker, holding licenses in multiple countries, including the UK’s FCA, Cyprus’s CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australia’s ASIC, and South Africa’s FSCA.  With a strong presence in Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, APAC, and South Africa, ATFX is committed to delivering exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, positioning it as one of the top choices for traders seeking reliable and sophisticated trading solutions.

For further information on ATFX, please visit: https://www.atfx.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfxs-annual-dinner-sparks-global-enthusiasm-with-passionate-presentations-302089192.html

SOURCE ATFX

