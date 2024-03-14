AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
European Wellness and Sabah Government to Propel State into World-Class Medical Wellness Tourism Biotech Hub

PRNewswire March 14, 2024

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — European Wellness, a leading name in health and wellness, announces a groundbreaking collaboration with the Sabah state government, aimed at positioning Sabah as a premier destination for medical wellness tourism on the global stage.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor welcomes and supports the commitment of esteemed stem cell scientist Professor Dato’ Seri Dr. Mike Chan, who pledges an unprecedented investment of US$80 million (RM378.8 million) to establish a biopharmaceutical manufacturing and research facility at the Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park. This initiative, endorsed by the Chief Minister, signals a transformative leap towards advancing Sabah’s holistic healthcare, medical wellness, and tourism landscape.

Professor Mike Chan, along with his Sabahan wife Professor Dato’ Sri Dr. Michelle Wong, underscores their vision to expand operations in Sabah, catering to the ASEAN and Brunei DarussalamIndonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) markets. With a strategic emphasis on medical wellness and education tourism, this partnership aims to harness Sabah’s natural beauty, rich heritage, and European Wellness’s expertise to create a holistic healthcare experience.

In the wake of global health challenges impaired by the COVID-19 pandemic, this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in Sabah’s journey towards tourism, economic recovery and healthcare excellence. The Chief Minister extends his gratitude to Professor Mike Chan for his unwavering commitment to advancing Sabah’s biomedical capabilities.

Professor Mike Chan, in turn, expresses appreciation to the Chief Minister for his visionary leadership and support. Additionally, heartfelt recognition is extended to Datuk Lucy Irene Wong for her instrumental role in fostering dialogue and cooperation between European Wellness and the state government.

As Sabah emerges as a beacon of medical wellness and educational tourism, European Wellness remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering global health and wellness outcomes. Together, it embarks on a transformative voyage towards a healthier, more vibrant future.

Media Contact:
EW Group Media Team
media@european-wellness.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/european-wellness-and-sabah-government-to-propel-state-into-world-class-medical-wellness-tourism-biotech-hub-302089291.html

SOURCE EW Group

