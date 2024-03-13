Focus on Smart, Green, Experience retail, 2024 CHINASHOP opening in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On March 13, 2024, CHINASHOP was held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), attracting visitors from more than 40 countries and regions around the world. The three-day exhibition will last until March 15.

Peng Jianzhen, President of China Chain Store & Franchise Association, the organizer of the exhibition, introduced that 2024CHINASHOP gather more than 800 latest and comprehensive retail technologies, facilities and equipment, and merchandise solutions providers exhibiting in the expo. In addition to displaying all kinds of digital technology, supply chain management, store design, display props, environment-friendly and energy-saving equipments that take into account innovation and practice, the show also added a lot of Chinese local specialties and selected imported goods, providing retail buyers with one-stop direct sourcing and high quality products.

At the opening ceremony of the exhibition, CCFA launched the “Initiative of Chinese Chain Enterprises to Carry out ESG Actions”, which called on Chinese chain stores to actively participate in ESG actions and announced the first batch of ESG demonstration cases. Wang Hongtao, vice president and secretary general of CCFA, read out the initiative.

On the first day of the exhibition, AI, digitalization, smart retail, ESG green efficiency, digital and intelligent operation, and scene experience have become the hottest keywords this year.

Among them, AI-related technology products account for a quarter of the proportion. From intelligent weighing equipment, intelligent payment system, AI digital people, intelligent shelves, AI store patrol robots, to application system of digital stores, high-tech products cover the entire retail scene from the front, middle and back end.

In the cold chain, logistics supply chain, lighting display, packaging and other facilities and equipment area, the trend of green, energy-saving, and low-carbon environmental protection remains. This exhibition exhibited a series of green retail products, including energy-saving and environment-friendly commercial kitchen equipment, green packaging materials, fresh cold chain equipment, integrated lighting solutions, etc.

More and more international brands also appeared in CHINASHOP, which has become the most important platform for them to enter and expand the Chinese market.

This year, CHINASHOP also expanded its product category and showed a more vertical trend, including display many global landmark goods and selected imports, such as durian from Malaysia, ham from Spain, etc.

2025 CHINASHOP will be held in Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center from May 9 to 11, 2025.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/focus-on-smart-green-experience-retail-2024-chinashop-opening-in-shanghai-302089230.html

