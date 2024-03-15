AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

FII Institute to Host Inaugural Latin American FII PRIORITY Summit in Rio de Janeiro

PRNewswire March 15, 2024

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FII Institute is excited to announce its inaugural Latin American FII PRIORITY summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Themed ‘Invest in Dignity’, the summit is set to take place from 11 to 13 June 2024, at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro. The summit is part of the FII PRIORITY programme, an annual series of summits, reports and initiatives designed to tackle the world’s biggest challenges and concerns.

FII Institute to Host Inaugural Latin American FII PRIORITY Summit in Rio de Janeiro

FII PRIORITY Rio is set to be a pivotal platform for global leaders, government officials, investors, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and FII Institute members. Through their deliberations, delegates and speakers will tackle ways that ecological transition, technology and innovation, and social inclusion can build a new world order that prioritises dignity for all.

Richard Attias, CEO and board member of FII Institute, underscores the summit’s significance, stating, “countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia are currently hotspots for start-ups, investment, and culture. As the upcoming host of the G20 Summit, Rio de Janeiro’s historical and present-day influence in finance, culture, and sport is being brought to the global stage. By convening some of the brightest minds across various sectors, our focus will be on responsible decision-making in investment and economic growth. This summit marks a pivotal moment in shaping a sustainable and technologically advanced future for all.”

A key objective of the summit is to connect Latin America with global investment markets. Latin America’s funding gaps in capital commitment to ideas, innovations, and technologies present significant opportunities for high-yield investments and remarkable growth. Brazil, with its strategic natural resources and economic leadership on the continent, is driving sustainable growth opportunities and leadership on critical climate action, both of which are high on the FII PRIORITY Rio agenda.

About the FII Institute:

The FII Institute is a global non-profit foundation focused on impactful solutions in AI and robotics, education, healthcare, and sustainability. With a data-driven approach combined with an innovative investment arm, the Institute has been at the forefront of fostering transformative changes and global collaboration.

 

FII Institute Logo

 

SOURCE Future Investment Initiative Institute

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.