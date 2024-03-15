AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
REC Wins Best Solar Panels and Best After-Sales Support in 2024 for the 2nd Year in a Row

PRNewswire March 15, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — REC Group, an international pioneering solar energy company, is delighted to announce that it has been awarded “Best Solar Panels” and “Best After-Sales Support” in 2024 for the second consecutive year. These prestigious awards come from SolarQuotes, with insights gathered from installers across Australia. Since its foundation in 2009, SolarQuotes has published almost 80,000 solar PV reviews, built a network of more than 600 trusted solar installers and helped almost 760,000 people to get high quality solar quotes.

For “Best Solar Panels” 2024, REC retains the gold with an impressive 45% of the vote, thanks to the company’s superior quality and performance. The REC Alpha Pure product family, in particular, stands out for its efficiency and durability, making it a top choice among installers and homeowners alike.

In the “Best After-Sales Support” category, REC has been recognized for its dedication to providing exceptional support. In an era where long-term reliability is paramount, this award highlights REC’s commitment to backing their products with top-notch customer service.

“We are thrilled to receive these prestigious awards for the second year in a row,” said Gus Paviani, Head of APAC and Japan at REC Group. “This recognition from Australian solar installers is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our valued research, technical expertise, and after-sales support teams at REC. We are proud and grateful to be voted the best solar panels in Australia and are committed to continuing our tradition of innovation, reliability and quality.”

These awards reaffirm REC’s position as a leader in the solar energy industry, demonstrating installers’ and customers’ trust and confidence in REC products and services. In order to determine the best solar panels in the business for 2024, SolarQuotes asked their installers three crucial questions:

  • What brand of solar panels would you buy for your own home if money was no object?
  • What about if you were on a budget, and every dollar counted?
  • What brand has the best after-sales support?

About REC Group:

REC Group is an international pioneering solar energy company dedicated to empowering consumers with clean, affordable solar power through high-quality solar panels with a leading power density. As Solar’s Most Trusted, REC is known for its patented innovations and multiple award-winning products with reliable long-term performance. The cornerstone for REC’s strong reliability is advanced and highly efficient manufacturing using Industry 4.0 practices. Founded in 1996 in Norway, REC has always been committed to a low carbon footprint in its solar materials and panels. REC is headquartered in Norway with operational headquarters in Singapore and regional hubs in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. As of December 2021, REC is part of Reliance Industries Limited, India’s largest private sector company with revenues of USD 118.6 billion.

