Doo Financial HK Limited Successfully Obtained Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HK SFC) Type 1 Dealing in Securities License

PRNewswire March 15, 2024

HONG KONG, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — We are excited to announce a significant milestone for Doo Group’s subsidiary, Doo Financial HK Limited (Central Entity No.: BSM562), which has successfully secured the prestigious Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) License from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (HK SFC).

The HK SFC is an independent statutory body overseeing the Hong Kong securities and futures market. The statutory body is dedicated to enhancing and maintaining the integrity and stability of the Hong Kong securities and futures market, protecting investors’ and businesses’ interests. According to Hong Kong regulation requirements, a company must obtain Type 1 license from the HKSFC to offer securities trading-related services in the region.

This license entails rigorous application requirements, evaluating aspects such as the company’s business model, financial standing, corporate governance, qualifications of upper-level management and employees, and overall company performances. Leveraging our commitment to high business compliance standards and the robust strength of our group, Doo Financial HK Limited has successfully acquired the HK SFC Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) license. This approval authorizes us to offer clients a range of services, including:

  • Execution of securities dealing transactions on behalf of clients;
  • Distribution of securities such as unit trusts and mutual funds;
  • Joint Bookrunner
  • Placing & Underwriting

The Hong Kong market is pivotal for Doo Group, presenting diverse strategic opportunities. With the acquisition of this license, we are poised to expand our business sectors, providing investors with a broader spectrum of financial services and facilitating the discovery of new investment opportunities.

Doo Financial HK Limited had previously obtained the HK SFC’s Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses. This additional Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) license complements our service offerings, enabling us to provide securities trading, investment consultation, asset management, and other financial services under stringent regulatory oversight. Importantly, it reinforces our commitment to protecting the investment rights of our clients.

Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to maintaining the highest standard of compliance in our operation, continuing to deliver professional financial services that empower our clients to explore and capitalize on diverse investment opportunities.

For more information, please visit our Official Website: doo.com  

Contact us via Email: marketing@doogroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/doo-financial-hk-limited-successfully-obtained-hong-kong-securities-and-futures-commission-hk-sfc-type-1-dealing-in-securities-license-302090160.html

SOURCE Doo Group

