Tactical Combat Casualty Care Training Conducted in Lopburi with Prospects for Rollout Across Thailand

LOPBURI, Thailand, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, a successful TCCC All Service Members – Tier 1 training program was conducted in Lopburi, Central Thailand, organized by the Alpha Bravo Training Center. The one-day training session, sponsored by Rhino Rescue, a renowned professional first aid brand, provided a comprehensive range of products and covered theoretical foundations, hands-on practice, and practical application scenarios. The training emphasized the importance of first aid awareness and offered essential knowledge in an engaging and informative manner.

Tactical Combat Casualty Care (TCCC) is an evidence-based, life-saving program developed by the U.S. Department of Defense, specifically the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Joint Trauma System (JTS). TCCC All Service Members (TCCC ASM) is a 7-hour course for all service members that teaches TCCC concepts and lifesaving skills to render basic medical aid to a trauma casualty. It aims to equip individuals with the most effective techniques and strategies for delivering optimal trauma care in battlefield situations.

Representatives from major cities in Thailand participated in a pilot-style intensive training program. Approximately 50 personnel attended the training, which involved hands-on rescue instructions using state-of-the-art first aid products. The objective was to enhance the response and efficiency of relevant personnel in emergency rescue situations.

During the training, the participants utilized the Rhino Rescue SE IFAK, which consists of essential rescue products such as tourniquets, chest seals, and compressed gauze. The training covered a series of procedures, including:

checking and controlling severe bleeding;

managing tension pneumothorax;

using combat gauze for wound packing and bandaging;

as well as the transportation of casualties using soft stretchers.

“We welcome the opportunity to participate in Thailand’s TCCC training with enthusiasm. Currently, we are formulating preliminary plans for the Thai market and gathering valuable product feedback. We aim to tailor a more suitable product portfolio that aligns with Thailand’s local market demands. We eagerly anticipate prospects for deeper collaboration, including the possibility of extending training to additional cities in Thailand,” said Jenny Lee, CEO of Rhino Rescue.

According to the Immediate Policy of the Minister of Defense for Fiscal Year 2023 (1st of October 2022 – 30th September 2023), one emphasis is on strengthening security and military cooperation with allied countries and international organizations at both bilateral and multilateral levels. These partnerships are to be based on mutual trust, mutual benefit, and mutual respect. This will be achieved through various mechanisms, such as committees for Defence Attaches’ affairs, joint training exercises, and military education. Additionally, there is a plan in place to enhance the military doctrine, operational guidelines, and training manuals at all levels. These updates will ensure compatibility in dealing with current security situations and addressing potential threats that may arise in the future.

Rhino Rescue has always been committed to enhancing the efficiency of global emergency response through technology, ultimately saving more lives. This participation in the pilot training program in Thailand not only paves the way for the brand’s expansion into the Southeast Asian market but also establishes strong partnerships with local collaborators. Last but not least, Rhino Rescue strives to provide faster and safer assurance to different nations, reinforcing its mission to make a difference worldwide.

