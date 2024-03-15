Mastering P2P Trading Safety: Bybit Releases Guidance to Avoid Missteps

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , one the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is pioneering a robust anti-fraud education campaign aimed at empowering its users with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the P2P trading landscape safely.

P2P crypto scams can exploit the direct nature of transactions between parties. Scammers have developed sophisticated methods to undermine trust and manipulate the escrow system. Bad actors can impersonate reputable platforms like Bybit, to trick people out of their money.

Understanding the mechanics of these scams is the first step in prevention. Bybit’s initiative focuses on educating its users about the various forms of P2P fraud, including the nuances of escrow transaction scams, the tactics used by Bybit impersonators, and the red flags indicative of SMS scams and dubious cash transactions.

To combat these threats, Bybit advises traders to adopt a multi-faceted approach to security:

Meticulously verify all transaction details and the identity of the counterparty.

Utilize Bybit’s in-house communication platform for all exchanges.

Remain vigilant against pressure tactics meant to foster hasty decisions.

Reach out to Bybit’s dedicated Customer Support team for assistance and to report suspicious activity.

Keep detailed records of all transactions and communications.

“In the face of evolving cyber threats, our priority remains the security and trust of our community,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. “Through education and proactive support, we aim to fortify our users against the perils of P2P fraud, ensuring a safe and seamless trading experience.”

