AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Mastering P2P Trading Safety: Bybit Releases Guidance to Avoid Missteps

PRNewswire March 15, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is pioneering a robust anti-fraud education campaign aimed at empowering its users with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the P2P trading landscape safely.

P2P crypto scams can exploit the direct nature of transactions between parties. Scammers have developed sophisticated methods to undermine trust and manipulate the escrow system. Bad actors can impersonate reputable platforms like Bybit, to trick people out of their money.

Understanding the mechanics of these scams is the first step in prevention. Bybit’s initiative focuses on educating its users about the various forms of P2P fraud, including the nuances of escrow transaction scams, the tactics used by Bybit impersonators, and the red flags indicative of SMS scams and dubious cash transactions.

To combat these threats, Bybit advises traders to adopt a multi-faceted approach to security:

  • Meticulously verify all transaction details and the identity of the counterparty.
  • Utilize Bybit’s in-house communication platform for all exchanges.
  • Remain vigilant against pressure tactics meant to foster hasty decisions.
  • Reach out to Bybit’s dedicated Customer Support team for assistance and to report suspicious activity.
  • Keep detailed records of all transactions and communications.

“In the face of evolving cyber threats, our priority remains the security and trust of our community,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO. “Through education and proactive support, we aim to fortify our users against the perils of P2P fraud, ensuring a safe and seamless trading experience.”

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mastering-p2p-trading-safety-bybit-releases-guidance-to-avoid-missteps-302090191.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.