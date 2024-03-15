Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Supported on Portal Bridge, Offering Unlimited Transfers across Chains for the Web3 Community

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for March 15, 2024.

OKX today announced that its OKX Wallet is now integrated with Portal, a bridge that offers transfers across chains for tokens and NFTs wrapped by Wormhole, enabling the users to complete cross-chain transfer for crypto assets, via OKX Wallet.

Portal Bridge is a bridge leveraging Wormhole’s interoperable platform that offers brilliant features and advanced technology, including:

Cross Chain Exchange : Using Wormhole Connect, developers can build an exchange that allows deposits from any Wormhole connected chain, massively increasing the liquidity their users can access.

: Using Wormhole Connect, developers can build an exchange that allows deposits from any Wormhole connected chain, massively increasing the liquidity their users can access. Cross Chain Governance : NFT collectors on different networks can also vote on a combined proposal, allowing them to pick a “voting” chain, and use Wormhole to communicate votes cast on their disparate chains to the voting chain.

: NFT collectors on different networks can also vote on a combined proposal, allowing them to pick a “voting” chain, and use Wormhole to communicate votes cast on their disparate chains to the voting chain. Cross Chain Game: Games can be built and played on a performant network like Solana, and issue rewards as NFTs on a different networks such as Ethereum.

Portal Bridge integrated OKX Wallet as an official on-chain entrance to provide token and NFT cross-chain transfers for all the OKX Web3 Wallet users. Portal Bridge is an application built on top of Wormhole that allows users to bridge tokens through Portal. The original token gets locked in a smart contract, and a new Portal wrapped token gets minted on the target chain. Users can swap those for other/native tokens on the target chain.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike, including:

OKX Wallet: The world’s most powerful, secure and versatile crypto wallet which gives users access to over 80 blockchains while allowing them to take custody of their own funds. The wallet includes MPC technology which allows users to easily recover access to their wallet independently, removing the need for traditional, ‘written down’ seed phrases. In addition, OKX Wallet’s account abstraction-powered Smart Account enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction.

enables users to pay for transactions on multiple blockchains using USDC or USDT, and interact with multiple contracts via a single transaction. DEX: A multi-chain, cross-chain decentralized exchange aggregator of 300+ other DEXs and approximately 15 bridges, with 200,000+ coins and more than 20 blockchains supported.

NFT Marketplace: A multi-chain, zero-fee NFT marketplace that gives users access to NFT listings across seven top-tier marketplaces including OpenSea, MagicEden, LooksRare and Blur.

Web3 DeFi: A powerful DeFi platform that supports earning and staking on about 70 protocols across more than 10 chains.

OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

As a leader building innovative technology products, OKX believes in challenging the status quo. The company recently launched a global brand campaign entitled, The System Needs a Rewrite, which advocates for a new paradigm led by Web3 self-managed technology.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/flash-news-okx-wallet-now-supported-on-portal-bridge-offering-unlimited-transfers-across-chains-for-the-web3-community-302090134.html

SOURCE OKX