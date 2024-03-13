AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • award and prize

IAB HK Spring Dinner & Digital Awards Gala 2023: Celebrate digital brilliance with 350 marketers

PRNewswire March 15, 2024

HSBC is crowned Best Digital Campaign of the Year

HONG KONG, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As one of the most active advertising and digital marketing associations in Hong Kong, IAB Hong Kong (IAB HK) successfully held its Spring Dinner & Digital Awards Gala 2023 (The Gala) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre on 13 Mar 2024. This event brought together 350 local digital marketing elites to network, celebrate, and recognize outstanding achievements in the industry.

Group photo with all judges and awardees

Kevin Huang, Chairman of IAB Hong Kong, addressed his welcoming speech to mark the opening: “Over the past year, we have seen a healthy recovery in the ad market as brands ramped up their brand-building and marketing efforts again to stay top of mind, gain market share and fuel growth. Tonight, we are here to honor some very talented individuals who have shown outstanding creativity, innovation and achievements with our 2nd annual Digital Awards”. This award is the only digital marketing-focused award organized by a non-profit organization, contributing to developing an innovative future for the digital marketing industry. The Gala was first held in the format of a spring dinner and was sponsored by AnyMind Group, EternityX, Google, Hang Seng Bank, HKT, Omnicom Media Group, Publicis Groupe, RFI Asia, RTB House, Uni-China Group and Yahoo.

The judging panel comprised 43 highly recognized industry leaders and senior professionals across the digital marketing industry including brands, agencies, platforms, NGOs, academia, and AdTech (Appendix 1: Judge List of IAB HK Digital Awards 2023). They dedicated almost 550 hours to reviewing over 110 entries and selected the outstanding campaigns based on four key areas: strategy, execution, innovation, and results.

Arthur Chan, Vice Chairman of IABHK, shared that the overall quality of entries was splendid. “The standard of this year’s entries is impressively high. I served as a judge last year as well and I would say the submissions from this year surpassed our expectations,” said Chan. “All the entries were solid contenders. Our main discussion was deciding which was better,” added Simone Tam, CEO (Greater Bay Area) of Dentsu. All the compliments from the judges are testaments to the industry’s dedication to excellence and the continuous pursuit of innovative marketing strategies.

The award includes six categories, namely Best Use of Adtech & Programmatic Advertising, Best Branding Campaign, Best Use of Commerce, Best Use of Content Innovation, Best Use of Data & Insights, and Best Use of Martech, comprehensively covering various technological aspects and market trends in digital marketing. Each award has an independent judging panel, evaluating the campaigns’ Strategy, Execution, Innovation/Creativity, and Results. Among the gold winners, the campaign with the highest scores and most awards will be crowned the “Best Digital Campaign of the Year”.

Winner Results of IAB HK Digital Awards 2023

Category

Award

Brand / Agency

Campaign Name

Best Use of Adtech & Programmatic Advertising

Gold

Brand: HSBC Hong Kong

Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi

HSBC – Smart Use of Future Money Campaign

Silver

Brand: HSBC Hong Kong

Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi

2023 Wealth and Stock Decoded Campaign

Bronze

Brand: Hong Kong Disneyland

Agencies: Zenith HK, The Trade Desk Hong Kong

Hong Kong Disneyland – “Momentous” Nighttime Spectacular

Best Branding Campaign

Gold

Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited

Agency: The Bread Digital

Prestige Banking − CFO Campaign

Silver

Brand: Tam Jai International – TamJai SamGor Mixian

Agencies: The Bread Digital, The Bridge Agency

TamJai SamGor 15th Anniversary Campaign

Bronze

Brand: HSBC Hong Kong

Agencies: Hungry Digital Limited, Hill & Knowlton, OMG

HSBC Fraud Fair

Best Use of Commerce

Gold

Brand: HSBC Hong Kong

Agencies: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi

HSBC – Smart Use of Future Money Campaign

Silver

Brand: SHISEIDO

Agency: iProspect

MyFirstLight: A 126-year-old SHISEIDO EUDERMINE’s Transformation

Bronze

Brand: Chow Sang Sang

Agency: Prizm Group

Chow Sang Sang – AI Optimized Relationship-Centric CRM Ecosystem

Best Use of Content Innovation

Gold

Brand: HSBC Hong Kong

Agencies: Hungry Digital Limited, Hill & Knowlton, OMG

HSBC Fraud Fair

Silver

Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited

Agency: Sunny Idea (HK) Limited

Preferred Banking – Be a Game Changer and “Carry” Yourself Campaign

Bronze

Brand: MSD

Agency: Narrow Door

Men’s Choice Matter

Best Use of Data & Insights

Gold

Brand: Chow Sang Sang

Agency: Prizm Group

Chow Sang Sang – AI Optimized Relationship-Centric CRM Ecosystem

Silver

Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited

Agency: Zenith HK

Preferred Banking – Be a Game Changer and “Carry” Yourself Campaign

Bronze

Brand: Hang Seng Bank Limited

Agency: Zenith HK

Credit Card +FUN Dollars Launch

Best Use of Martech

Gold

Brand: PayMe by HSBC

Agency: OMG

The Biggest Laisee of All

Silver

Brand: SHISEIDO

Agencies: Narrow Door, Pontac, iProspect

MyFirstLight: A 126-year-old SHISEIDO EUDERMINE’s Transformation

Silver

Brand: FWD Insurance

Agency: Cymballe Limited

Here We Are For Your Health

Best Digital Campaign of the Year

Brand: HSBC Hong Kong

Agency: OMG, Saatchi & Saatchi

HSBC – Smart Use of Future Money Campaign

Click to view more details on IAB Hong Kong Digital Awards and event photos.

First-ever IABHK Pavilion to feature 15 member booths at MarketingPulse & eTailingPulse

IAB HK organized its first-ever IAB HK Pavilion at MarketingPulse & eTailingPulse and brought together 15 member companies from adtech, agency, and media, including Anymind Group, Aspire, Emarsys, EternityX, First Page, Ignite Vision, Ingenium Digital, Meltwater, Mezzofy, Omnichat, Presslogic, RTB House, Strategic Digital Marketing Company (SDMC), Sleekflow, and Social Power. By showcasing the latest innovative marketing strategies, solutions and technologies, marketing professionals and brand owners can interact with industry experts and explore the latest market trends and best practices.

About IAB HK

IAB Hong Kong is the 46th national Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) licensee. It is a not-for-profit association that aims to develop standards and best practices on digital marketing to shape the future of digital marketing for Hong Kong’s advertising and marketing community. IAB HK has been one of the most active and influential digital marketing associations in Hong Kong, with over 100 company members coming from all aspects of the ecosystem, including media, ad platforms, agencies, brands and more. Through working with its member companies, IAB HK is committed to talent development, education and cutting-edge research about the critical role of digital marketing. The founding members include comScore, Facebook, Google, South China Morning Post, and Yahoo.

Appendix 1: Judge List of IAB HK Digital Awards 2023

Category

Name

Company

Title

Best Use of Adtech & Programmatic Advertising

Alexandra Lo

Nestle

Head of Digital Marketing and Consumer Engagement

Antony Yiu

PHD Media    

CEO

Eric Lin

Lee Kum Kee

General Manager, Hong Kong & Macau

Kai Tsang

McDonald’s Hong Kong

Senior Director, Digital Customer Experience and Partnership

Lawrence Yang

Publicis Media

CEO

Tim Hung* (Lead)

Blossom Lane Communications

Founder and CEO

Yvonne Leung

BUPA 

Director of Customer Transformation & Growth

Best Branding Campaign

Agnes Lung

Uni China Group

Group Chief Marketing and Digital Officer

Andrea Leung

Sino Group

Group General Manager  – Marketing

Brian Hui

HSBC Hong Kong

MD and Head of Customer Propositions and Marketing, Wealth and Personal Banking

Gloria Ho

Shiseido Hong Kong Limited

President & Managing Director

Karen Woo

MTR

General Manager – Branding & Communications

Mark Chan

CMRS Group (HK)

Group CEO

Simone Tam* (Lead)

Dentsu

CEO, Greater Bay Area

Best Use of Commerce

Arthur Chan* (Lead)

Vpon Big Data Group

Consultant

Bonnie Mak

Samsung Electronics

Associate Director, Head of eCommerce, Online Group

Chi Fai Leung

Chow Sang Sang

Associate Director, Omni Channel Business Integration

Kenny Ng

FWD Financial Limited

Head of Digital Commerce

Kenny Sham

Klook

General Manager

Matthew Lam

Swire Hotels

Director of Marketing – Digital

Silas Ho

EssenceMediacom

Managing Director

Best Use of Content Innovation

Angela Wong

AXA

Chief Marketing and Customer Officer

Bruce Lam

HKT Limited

Chief Executive Officer, Consumer

Danny Chan

CUHK

Lecturer

Kitty Lun* (Lead)

Meta

Head of Creative Shop Greater China

Michelle Lam

Kerry Properties Limited

Senior Director – Sustainability & Communications

Miuson Chi

MSL Group

General Manager

Roger Li

Yahoo

Senior Director of Ad Creative, Yahoo Creative Studios, APAC

Rudi Leung

Hungry Digital

Director & Founder

Best Use of Data & Insights

Andrew Chan

Apoidea Group

VP, Growth and Data

Cedric Delzenne

55

Managing Director, APAC

Ellen Yau* (Lead)

Bayer

Head of Marketing and Innovation – Consumer Health North Asia

Fred Ngan

Bowtie Life Insurance Company

Co-Founder & Co-CEO

Ginnie Lam

Emarsys

Regional Vice President of Greater China

Henry Leung

New World Corporate Services Limited (New World Group)

Head of Data Management

Tracy Lui

Havas Group Hong Kong

Strategy Director

Best Use of Martech

Akina Ho* (Lead)

AllStarsWomen DAO

Co-Founder, The Global Head of Business Consultancy & Head of Asia Pacific Chapter

Andy Ann

YAS Digital

Co-founder

Ben Chien

AnyMind Group

Managing Director, Greater China

Jingtao Ji

Google

Head of App & Measurement

Timothee Semelin

Darewise (Animoca Brands)

Marketing and Ecosystem Director

Keith Li

WTIA

Chairman

Kenny Chien

Cherrypicks

Chief Executive Officer

 

