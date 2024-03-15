Bitget’s MD Gracy Chen Invited to Spotlight Gender Equality Initiatives at UN Women’s Commission

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is announcing its participation in the UN Women’s 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68). The event is the most significant annual gathering on gender equality and women’s empowerment, which is set to take place from March 11 to 22 in New York. Bitget’s Managing Director, Gracy Chen, has been invited to join the event as a delegate to underscore the company’s commitment to empowering women and advancing gender equality in the Web3 space. She will also share her personal insights and engage in discussions on how Bitget contributes to promoting gender inclusivity in the tech and blockchain sectors.

Gracy Chen emphasized Bitget’s commitment to gender equality, stating:

“Empowering women to assume leadership roles and providing equal opportunities is the cornerstone of Bitget’s Blockchain4Her initiative. I’m thrilled to be part of the UN Women’s annual meeting, where we can share our insights and learn from esteemed leaders in the field. This delegation enables us to refine our strategies further and align our goals with organizations worldwide, driving meaningful change in gender equality and diversity more effectively in our space,” as Gracy Chen reiterated the exchange’s commitment to reaching higher gender equality standards.

The 68th annual Commission on the Status of Women will be devoted to the topic of “Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective”. The UN’s statistics indicate that globally 0.3% of women live in extreme poverty, underscoring the urgent need to accelerate progress to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, necessitating an additional $360 billion in investment.

If the UN’s goals regarding investments are met, over 100 million women and girls could be lifted out of poverty. Governments willing to emphasize education and family planning, fair and equal wages, and expanded social benefits can contribute to almost 300 million jobs being created by 2035, closing gender gaps in employment and boosting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) per capita by 20% across all regions.

Bitget’s dedication to gender equality is evident in its initiatives, including female-oriented campaigns and programs. A recent study on the topic of gender equality conducted by the exchange’s research division highlighted the existing gender gap in terms of funds raised by blockchain startups during 2022-2023. The report revealed that female-led blockchain startups secured only 6% of the overall funding, and the share of female-led startups is 8%.

In January, Bitget launched the $10 million Blockchain4Her initiative aimed at promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the blockchain industry. The program has been already joined by several female industry leaders.

Bitget’s core values envision a more equitable future world shaped by the evolution of Web3 and crypto, where empowerment extends to diverse groups regardless of cultural backgrounds, financial status, age, or gender. The exchange has taken a proactive stance regarding inclusivity in the Web3 environment, attracting female opinion leaders to act as role models for up-and-coming and aspiring individuals willing to develop in the blockchain industry.

About Bitget

