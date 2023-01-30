AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

KT&G CEO and CEO nominee meet with PMI CEO to discuss the two companies’ global partnership

PRNewswire March 15, 2024

– KT&G and PMI entered into a supply and distribution agreements in 2020 for the overseas distribution of KT&G’s Next Generation Product lil, resulting in expansion into more than 30 markets to date

SEOUL, South Korea, March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — KT&G Corporation’s (“KT&G”) (KRX:033780) CEO Bok-in Baek and CEO nominee Kyung-man Bang convened a meeting with Philip Morris International Inc.’s (“PMI”) CEO Jacek Olczak on March 12, 2024 at the KT&G headquarters in Seoul, South Korea to discuss the two companies’ global partnership. The meeting was attended not only by the CEOs of both companies but also by Kyung-man Bang, who was newly appointed as the KT&G CEO nominee on February 22, 2024. Mr. Bang’s participation resulted in sharing of the long-term roadmap and vision of the partnership.

KT&G and PMI particularly focused on reviewing the achievements of their partnership over the past four years. The two companies first joined hands in 2020 and introduced lil in three markets including Japan in the first year of the agreement. Later, they expanded the coverage of overseas markets to more than 30 markets worldwide, including European countries such as Italy and Greece as well as the Central American region. Building on these achievements, KT&G and PMI entered into a new long-term agreement of 15 years on January 30, 2023 and solidified their commitment to collaboration.

KT&G CEO nominee Kyung-man Bang stated, “Over the past four years of partnership with PMI, we have successfully elevated the competitiveness of our NGP products and brands, and established a solid foundation for the robust growth of our global NGP business. Going forward, we will strive to secure our future growth momentum and propel the company into global top-tier position by building on the collaboration with PMI.”

PMI CEO Jacek Olczak stated, “PMI and KT&G share a common vision of providing better alternatives to more than one billion smokers around the world and the two companies have been continuing strategic collaboration with this vision in mind. We hope the smoke-free products of the two companies will play a complementary role to each other, providing a more innovative product portfolio to more consumers.”

The picture shows KT&G CEO Bok-in Baek(right), KT&G CEO nominee Kyung-man Bang(left), and PMI CEO Jacek Olczak(center) taking a celebratory photo after the meeting

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ktg-ceo-and-ceo-nominee-meet-with-pmi-ceo-to-discuss-the-two-companies-global-partnership-302090313.html

SOURCE KT&G Corporation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.