NEC Trailblazing Beyond Security at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2024

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — NEC Asia Pacific (NEC APAC), a leading provider of integrated security solutions, is excited to announce its participation in Milipol Asia-Pacific 2024, taking place at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre from 3 – 5 April, 2024. As a prominent exhibitor, NEC Asia Pacific will showcase its cutting-edge global solutions under the theme “Trailblazing Beyond Security”, aligning with the event’s theme of “Powering Innovation: A Safe and Secure Future”.

In a digital world, AI isn’t just about securing homeland security, it’s the foundation for a proactive approach. From rapid threat analysis to predictive modelling, AI empowers faster responses and anticipates future challenges. Biometrics and adaptive algorithms further fuel this proactive strategy, streamlining identity verification and staying ahead of the curve. This integration of advanced tech transforms homeland security from reactive to adaptive, building a resilient defence against increasingly complex threats. According to IDC, worldwide spending on AI solutions will grow to more than $500 billion in 2027, powered by an “AI Everywhere” era[1].

“At NEC, security is the launchpad, not the limit, for a thriving Asia Pacific,” declared Koichiro Koide, CEO of NEC Asia Pacific. “We’re honoured to partner with the Home Team Science & Technology Agency (HTX), leveraging NEC’s global AI expertise to co-create solutions faster. This public-private model unlocks innovation, bringing the best of NEC’s global expertise to benefit Asia Pacific societies. This event sparks broader collaboration, showcasing AI for a safer future, everywhere. Join us – let’s build a secure region, together, powered by NEC’s trusted, global solutions.”

NEC leverages its expansive global network of expertise and cutting-edge technological advancements to develop customized solutions that address the unique needs of Asia Pacific nations, including Singapore. This encompasses AI-powered systems for border security and urban, advanced biometrics for streamlined identification, and additional solutions that empower local authorities and communities to build a safer and more prosperous future.

For the first time in Singapore, NEC will showcase the Gateless Access Control solution, which enables quick and smooth entry by authenticating multiple people at the same time. It combines NEC’s face recognition technology (which is recognised as the world’s most accurate) with person re-identification which matches the characteristics of a person’s clothing. This solution alleviates congestion and opens the possibilities of gateless entry to facilities like office buildings and tourism spots.

Other highlights include:

AI Command Centre combines real-time detection and accurate searches via photos and attributes with AI.

combines real-time detection and accurate searches via photos and attributes with AI. AI Concierge generates conversations powered by AI.

generates conversations powered by AI. Fiber Optics for intrusion and perimeter detection.

for intrusion and perimeter detection. LiDAR & Video Analytics for road patrol and parameter surveillance.

Dr. Akihiko Iketani, General Manager and Head of NEC Generative AI Center, NEC Corporation, will be joining a panel discussion titled, “Human-Centric Innovation in the Age of AI” on Day 2 (4 Apr 2024) at 2.15pm. The panel will explore how AI-driven innovation can be harnessed to complement and augment human creativity.

Visit NEC Asia Pacific at Milipol Asia-Pacific 2024 and experience the future of public safety solutions.

About NEC APAC

In NEC Asia Pacific, we lead in propelling Singapore’s Smart Nation initiatives, integrating trusted technology with social responsibility. As a leading information and communications technology provider, we provide innovative solutions through AI, analytics, data, digital services, enterprise infrastructure and managed services to promote safety, security and enhance the quality of life for individuals and the community. Our technological advancements, dedicated to privacy and ethical usage, solidify trust among businesses and citizens.

Together with our research laboratories, NEC Asia Pacific provides cutting-edge public safety, cybersecurity technologies and enterprise solutions to enable smart and sustainable cities, with a vision to create a brighter future.

For more information and to learn more about NEC Asia Pacific’s innovative solutions, please visit https://sg.nec.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/nec-trailblazing-beyond-security-at-milipol-asia-pacific-2024-302090230.html

SOURCE NEC Asia Pacific Pte Ltd