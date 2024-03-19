AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

TEHTRIS unveils exclusive background and evidence of RosyStyle Affair

PRNewswire March 19, 2024

PARIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TEHTRIS, a leading company in the automatic, real-time, non-human-action neutralization of cyberattacks, has just published its latest Threat Intelligence report, revealing, for the first time, the intricate details of an international fraud of almost 40 million euros, perpetrated on an online investment platform called RosyStyle.

TEHTRIS, FACE THE UNPREDICTABLE

A large-scale case targeting individuals via RosyStyle platform

After the arrest of a few members of its cybercriminal group, this case could easily have gone unnoticed. However, TEHTRIS reveals behind-the-scenes details of this fraud, centered on bogus online investments, as well as evidence that the cybercriminal group remains active.

Overview of the RosyStyle case:

  • Status: Despite the arrest of some members, the cybercriminals continued to defraud numerous retail investors, enticing them to transfer large sums of money to their bank accounts.
  • Exclusive Evidence: from IP addresses to websites, TEHTRIS unveils exclusive screenshots of login pages and platform’s backend interface, as well as evidence of the criminals’ access to victims’ bank transactions.
  • Persistent activity: beyond the initial case, the compromised source code has been adapted under several different brand names.

Cybersecurity is a collective responsibility

Our vision of cybersecurity goes far beyond the conventional role of a solution provider. We are committed to understanding, anticipating and mitigating threats to ensure the protection of public and private organizations of all sizes, as well as individuals, in the digital economy. By offering not only cybersecurity solutions, but also vital information to arm them against evolving threats, we aspire to be a trustful source of information, thus contributing to a safer digital future for all,” explains the TEHTRIS team.

About TEHTRIS

Founded in 2010, TEHTRIS is the publisher of the TEHTRIS XDR PLATFORM, hyper-automated cyber defense solution that detects and neutralizes cyberattacks in real time, without human action. With its “Security & Ethics by design” approach, TEHTRIS provides users with a holistic vision of their infrastructure, while guaranteeing data protection. TEHTRIS XDR PLATFORM is compatible with market security solutions via its APIs and integrated orchestrator. The solution monitors, analyzes and neutralizes threats for major organizations in transport, engineering, services and government. TEHTRIS keeps a constant watch on cybercrime and listens closely to its customers, helping them to minimize risks and deal with the unpredictable. In 2020, TEHTRIS raised a record €20 million in Series A funding and a second €44 million in Series B funding in 2022.

https://content.tehtris.com/threatintelfebruary24 

Contact: tehtrisPR.france@axicom.com 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/tehtris-unveils-exclusive-background-and-evidence-of-rosystyle-affair-302089540.html

SOURCE TEHTRIS

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.