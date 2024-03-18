AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cambrex Nears Completion of 5-year, $100-Million-Dollar Investment Plan, One Year Ahead of Schedule

PRNewswire March 18, 2024

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today that it is nearing the completion of a 5-year, $100-million-dollar investment strategy, one year ahead of schedule. The project, which adds more than 150,000-square-feet of capacity and capability expansions across 70% of its North American and European drug development and manufacturing network, will be completed by the end of 2024. The investments span all scales of clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing and include advanced technologies to solve for challenges related to complex molecules.

Following the investments, Cambrex’s flagship API manufacturing facility in Charles City, Iowa has an installed reactor capacity of over 25,000 gallons.

 

“When we began this journey, we aligned our investment strategy to the future needs of our pharmaceutical customers. In addition to manufacturing capacity, we invested in specialized technologies to accelerate the development of highly potent APIs and complex synthetic candidates,” commented Tom Loewald, Chief Executive Officer at Cambrex. “I’m thrilled to announce that these capabilities and capacity will be available to the market well ahead of schedule, showcasing the efforts of our talented site operations and engineering teams.”

In North America, the 5-year investment strategy included capacity expansions in Charles City, Iowa and High Point, North Carolina, adding clinical and commercial manufacturing suites for small-volume, large-volume and highly potent API manufacturing. To support early development programs, Cambrex expanded its capabilities in Longmont, Colorado, co-locating analytical services in the same facility as drug substance and drug product development. Cambrex also added specialized technologies for continuous flow process development and complex synthetics in Waltham, Massachusetts.

In Europe, Cambrex expanded its research and development capabilities in Milan, Italy, with a new high potency lab for API process and analytical development, and commissioned a new stability storage facility in Liege, Belgium.

In 2024, Cambrex will complete the final phases of expansion in both North America and Europe, adding a new, modernized quality control laboratory in Charles City, Iowa and commissioning two new 6m³ scale production lines, representing a 50% increase in large-scale API manufacturing capacity, in Karlskoga, Sweden.

With these investments, Cambrex continues to be well-positioned to support its customers in the development and manufacture of innovative new therapies that improve human health.

About Cambrex
Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services. 

With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs.

SOURCE Cambrex

