AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Ubitus Unleashes Generative AI and Cloud Gaming Synergies in Asia with Investment from NVIDIA

PRNewswire March 19, 2024

TOKYO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ubitus K.K. (hereinafter Ubitus), a leading provider of cloud gaming technology and solutions, announced today that it has received new investment funding from NVIDIA. This announcement underscores the immense potential and accelerating demand for generative AI and cloud gaming across Asia and beyond.

Pioneering Cloud Gaming Wide Adoption
Ubitus has been at the helm of cloud gaming, breaking down entry barriers and offering gamers worldwide access to high-quality games without the need for high-end hardware. Ubitus’ success is established on its expertise in managing high-computational applications in the cloud, delivering device-agnostic user experiences through native apps or browsers, managing one of Asia’s largest GPU farms, and its ability to quickly adopt the latest technologies for customized solutions. These core competencies shall be equally instrumental in future generative AI and cloud gaming growth.

Synergizing Generative AI and Cloud Gaming
Ubitus has been collaborating with NVIDIA to build out its GPU cloud infrastructure. Prior to this investment, Ubitus was already a pioneer driving the adoption of generative AI solutions for customers across various industries, including gaming, media, entertainment and retail, based on key localized foundational models. The company’s portfolio includes:

  • UbiGPT: A bespoke, gaming-centric large language model (LLM) that powers a new era of interactive storytelling and game development, enabling games to offer unparalleled narrative depth and dynamic player engagement.
  • UbiArt: An advanced graphic and video diffusion service that leverages AI to transform game visuals into stunning, lifelike art, elevating the aesthetic experience for gamers and creators alike.
  • Ubi-chan: An innovative AI avatar platform, tailor-made for gamers and creators, offering personalized, interactive avatars that enhance online presence and community engagement.

With support from NVIDIA’s accelerated computing, Ubitus expects to further advance its solution offerings to customers.

Promising Future Growth
Ubitus’ investment funding represents a pivotal moment in the advancement of generative AI and cloud gaming in Asia. By leveraging the strengths of NVIDIA, Ubitus is set to unlock new possibilities for AI creation, distribution, and consumption. As the company stands on the brink of a new AI dawn, the impact of its work will resonate across industries, geographies, and cultures, reshaping the digital landscape for future generations.

About Ubitus
Ubitus K.K. is a technology leader specializing in GPU virtualization, cloud solutions, and streaming platform. Our focus is on delivering exceptional cloud and AI services and values to customers.

Leveraging the power of GPUs, Ubitus has developed a broad range of AI solutions, including UbiGPT (Taiwan LLM), Ubi Anchor (AI anchor), Ubi-chan (AI avatar), and UbiArt (image and video generation software). Ubitus is committed to delivering tailor-made solutions designed to meet the diverse requirements of customers in various industries.

Ubitus’ cloud gaming solution enables users to enjoy AAA gaming experiences across devices. Through our comprehensive Game Development Kit (GDK) and game library, we offer a one -stop solution and rapid deployment, catering towards international clients that are interested in cloud gaming.

For Metaverse applications, Ubitus possesses extensive global cloud deployment resources to stream interactive media content for platform operators and digital content developers.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ubitus-unleashes-generative-ai-and-cloud-gaming-synergies-in-asia-with-investment-from-nvidia-302091050.html

SOURCE Ubitus K.K.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.