Dynata Infuses Top Sales Talent into Commercial Leadership Team

Company adds three seasoned executives in North American region, continues investment in its commercial modernization effort to fuel client growth

SHELTON, Conn., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Dynata — the most trusted source for reliable, accurate first-party data — today announced the addition of three renowned sales executives to its commercial leadership team in the North American region. This strategic infusion of top talent strengthens the company’s commitment to client-centric growth and positions it as the partner of choice for businesses navigating the evolving data landscape and seeking a competitive edge for the future.

All three U.S.-based leaders — Don Simons, Executive Vice President of Sales; Nancy Ziser, Senior Vice President, Consulting & Investment; and Courtney Griffin, Senior Vice President, MRA West — will drive the expansion of Dynata’s commercial operations and go-to-market strategy, reinforcing the company’s investment in domestic and global growth in 2024 and beyond.

“Dynata’s bold recruitment strategy and our vision to scale the business is about more than talent acquisition — we see it as a competitive advantage and the blueprint for sustained success,” Brad Brockhaug, Chief Commercial Officer at Dynata. “With Don, Nancy and Courtney each bringing decades of expertise to their respective roles and our collective leadership team, Dynata is poised to continue setting an upward trajectory for the company’s future.

“I’m confident Don, Nancy and Courtney will bring an infusion of energy, fresh approaches and perspectives to help usher the company into a new era of innovation, customer-centricity and commercial success, ensuring Dynata remains the driving force in the industry for years to come.”

Don Simons , Executive Vice President of AMER Sales, is responsible for growing the region’s client base and revenue through new and existing revenue models. An industry veteran with over 25 years of insights experience and proven success with leading sales organizations, Simons brings an exceptional track record of achievement in driving sales and bottom-line growth in the insights industry. He joins Dynata from Big Village (formerly ENGINE), where he spent five years transforming research offerings through the integration of ad tech, agency, and publishing resources. Prior to Big Village, Simons worked for 15+ years at GfK, leading the transformation of its North America business and driving a culture of sales performance.

Nancy Ziser, Senior Vice President, Consulting & Investment, AMER, is responsible for setting the sales strategy and go-to-market plans for the C&I segment. A seasoned sales executive with an extensive history of leveraging sales methodologies to deliver results, she joins Dynata from Flatiron School, where she oversaw its enterprise sales and partnerships with professional consulting firms, such as Deloitte and KPMG, resulting in substantial increased business growth. Prior to Flatiron, Ziser led the Sales and Marketing teams at Wiley, driving expansion and growing the sales pipeline.

Courtney Griffin, Senior Vice President, MRA West, AMER, joins Dynata from Improvado, where under her leadership the Sales team grew revenue year-over-year for three consecutive years. Prior to Improvado, Courtney led the go-to-market strategy at Pinpoint Predictive, responsible for building its e-commerce and D2C economy.

About Dynata

Dynata helps companies harness the power of first-party data to make informed, intelligent decisions. With a global reach and an unrivaled approach to quality, we are the most trusted source for reliable, accurate data. We serve more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms, and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Learn more at www.dynata.com.

