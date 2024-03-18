Intradiem Awarded Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Global New Product Innovation Award for Reducing Contact Center Agent Burnout with Its Advanced AI Solutions

The Intradiem AI-powered Burnout and Attrition Indicator dramatically enhances agent performance with an impressive 80% accuracy in predicting staff turnover.

SAN ANTONIO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the agent experience (AX) industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Intradiem with the 2024 Global New Product Innovation Award. Intradiem offers intelligent automation solutions to enhance productivity and engagement within customer experience (CX) teams, maximizing productivity and engagement through real-time data analytics and machine learning (ML).

Intradiem’s forward-thinking approach led to a new solution called the Burnout and Attrition Indicator that prioritizes the welfare of contact center agents, enhances productivity, and reduces operational contact center costs. By harnessing real-time data on agent status and historical performance and occupancy records, this solution categorizes agents into different levels of burnout risk. With the ability to implement preventive measures swiftly, supervisors can mitigate agent burnout, significantly reducing staff turnover in contact centers.

Supervisors can easily award surprise breaks and offer ad hoc coaching sessions. With minimal fuss, supervisors can also redirect high-risk agents to less demanding tasks, sidestepping formal actions that might worsen agent anxiety. This thoughtful approach ensures that interventions are subtle and effective while maintaining a positive and supportive work environment.

“Remedial actions can be executed directly through the Intradiem platform, which minimizes supervisor workload and removes the danger of a negative feedback loop,” said Alexander Michael, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

Although some major companies within the CX ecosystem are developing useful approaches to burnout, Intradiem’s Burnout and Attrition Indicator stands out as the most effective option overall. Intradiem’s new ML team developed this technology with a deep understanding of contact center agents’ nuanced pain points and continually updates its capabilities, positioning Intradiem at the forefront of the AX industry.

Furthermore, the closeness between customers, developers, and top management fosters an environment of co-development and innovation. Intradiem, therefore, can develop solutions that are finely tuned to market needs. As a result, Intradiem can gain a better understanding of the factors contributing to agent turnover. This problem-solving culture enhances the effectiveness of the Burnout and Attrition Indicator by integrating a wider array of data streams and insights, cementing Intradiem’s position as a leader in the field.

“Intradiem is solving a significantly expensive problem, and the cost of the solution is almost irrelevant compared to the high financial, operational, and social benefits it delivers,” noted Michael.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features and benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

