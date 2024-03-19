AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alma launches a special edition of Soprano Titanium with a breakthrough applicator to boost hair removal treatment speed

PRNewswire March 19, 2024

The latest edition of the flagship hair removal is recognized as the market’s fastest hair removal treatment, according to new research

CAESAREA, Israel, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Alma, a Sisram Medical company and a global leader in energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, announced today the launch of a special edition of Soprano Titanium to enable faster and more efficient hair removal sessions.

20% boost* in treatment speed - Alma remasters hair removal with the launch of the Soprano Titanium Special Edition *valid in SHR In-Motion mode and high fluence levels

Engineered for efficiency and speed, the special edition of the award-winning world-leading hair removal platform leverages the benefits of three synergistic wavelengths to take the concept of speed to a whole new level with superior results: SHR, a clinically-proven, virtually painless method of laser hair removal enables effective and comfortable treatments for all skin types, 3D simultaneous lasing of the three most effective laser wavelengths for hair removal (755nm, 810nm, and 1064nm), and ICE Plus, advanced technology continuously cools the skin and facilitates range-controlled temperature throughout the entire treatment.

Launched together with the revolutionary applicator Trio MAX, Alma remasters hair removal with a game-changing boost in treatment speed. According to ‘Sapio Research’, an independent global research agency, the new Soprano is the fastest hair removal treatment in the market when compared with leading global laser hair removal brands.

Trio MAX applicator features a 4cm2 spot size with capability higher total energy delivery per second for up to 20% boost speed in SHR In-Motion mode and high fluence levels. Advancing patient convenience, the Trio MAX applicator features a distinctive cooling system, delivering virtually painless treatments and high convenience for the patient.

Soprano Titanium Special Edition powered by a cloud-based business tool enables the practitioner access to live data and analytics everywhere, gaining valuable insights into system performance, treatment efficiency, ROI, and more, to optimize clinic performance.

About Alma Lasers

Alma is a world-leading innovator and provider in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering holistic cutting-edge solutions such as Laser, Light-based RF, Plasma, and Ultrasound technologies. We enable practitioners to deliver safe, effective and life-transforming treatments to their patients, utilizing state-of-the-art and clinically proven solutions. For more than two decades, Alma’s multiple award-winning products have established a new benchmark in the medical aesthetic industry, both in terms of clinical excellence and innovative breakthrough.

For media inquiries, please contact: 
Hagai Cohen, PR & Communications Manager
Hagai.cohen@almalasers.com

 

Alma Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/alma-launches-a-special-edition-of-soprano-titanium-with-a-breakthrough-applicator-to-boost-hair-removal-treatment-speed-302091970.html

SOURCE Alma

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

