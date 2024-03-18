AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

JA Solar DeepBlue 4.0 Pro Awarded the Highest A+ Rating Certificate in Frontrunner Plus Cold Weather Field Test by CGC

PRNewswire March 18, 2024

BEIJING, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has been awarded the highest A+ Rating Certificate in Frontrunner Plus Cold Climate Field Test by the China General Certification Center(CGC), an authoritative third-party technical service organization specializing in standard development, testing, inspection, certification, technical and industry research services. The award proves the outstanding performance of JA Solar’s n-type modules in cold weather.

The test started in 2023 in Mohe, in which locates the northernmost PV experimental base in China. Exposed to the harsh cold weather for nearly one year to date, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro has withstood challenges including extreme low temperature -45.3 ℃ and snow thickness reaching 20 cm, and still operates well with good condition. The test results show that there are no obvious abnormalities in the EL imaging of the PV modules, and its mechanical performance works well.

Owing to its great performance against the challenges, DeepBlue 4.0 Pro was awarded the highest A+ Rating Certificate, which is among the first batch of certificates in CGC PV Forerunner Plus Evaluation System. This excellent performance in the extremely cold environment of Mohe has once again proved JA Solar’s leading position and excellent strength on providing high power output and reliable product to global customers.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.