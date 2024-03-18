Ant Group Digital Technologies and Bank CenterCredit Forge Strategic Partnership

HANGZHOU, China, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ant Group Digital Technologies and Bank CenterCredit (BCC) today announced their strategic cooperation together, which aims to explore digital solutions to deliver faster and more reliable services to end users.

As a first step in this collaboration, BCC will leverage mPaaS, a cloud-to-end one-stop solution for mobile development developed by Ant Group’s digital technologies, to introduce BCC’s first SuperApp in Kazakhstan.

BCC is one of the oldest and largest banks in the Republic of Kazakhstan with more than 3 million clients. The bank provides a full range of financial services to individuals and legal entities across the country.

“We are pleased to announce our cooperation with Ant Group Digital Technologies, which has extensive experience in developing digital financial platforms. The company is known for its innovative approach in creating high-quality products and services. We are confident that our cooperation will be beneficial for both parties and will lead to the creation of a product that will satisfy the needs of our clients and lead to new opportunities,” said Ruslan Vladimirov, President of Bank CenterCredit JSC.

Ant Group Digital Technologies has provided customers with advanced technology products and solutions, including mPaaS (mobile Platform-as-a-Service), ZOLOZ eKYC (electronic Know-Your-Customers), AntChain, ZAN, and more.

“We are thrilled to embark on this collaboration with BCC, their deep understanding of the local market and unwavering commitment to innovation will provide invaluable insights and perspectives,” said Geoff Jiang, President of Ant Group’s Digital Technology Business Group.

“At Ant Group Digital Technologies, we are committed to leveraging these innovative technologies to facilitate digital transformation and collaboration.”

Ant Group Digital Technologies products and solutions have been adopted by customers from a variety of industries. In 2023, the revenue from its international business operation has increased by 300%.

About Bank CenterCredit

Joint Stock Company Bank CenterCredit was established on September 19, 1988, and is one of the oldest and largest banks in the Republic of Kazakhstan with more than 3 million client’s base. The bank provides full range of financial services to individuals and legal entities across the country. Correspondent network includes about 40 foreign banks, which makes easy way for payments all over the world.

About Ant Group Digital Technologies

Ant Group Digital Technologies continues to promote the development and application of digital technologies, introducing leading products like AntChain, Zoloz, SOFAStack, and mPaaS based on its expertise in blockchain, privacy computing, security technology, and distributed database. Ant Group Digital Technologies is committed to working with partners across different industries to support the small and medium-sized financial institutions in their digital transformation, enable SMEs in the service industry to operate digitally and facilitate digital collaboration across industries.

