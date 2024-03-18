AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Ethereum Upgrade Sparks Bybit’s Deposit Dash Event

PRNewswire March 18, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, one the world’s top three crypto exchanges by volume, is rolling out the red carpet for both new and seasoned traders with its latest offering, “Deposit Dash.” This promotion marks the much-anticipated Ethereum Dencun Upgrade, a significant step toward enhancing the blockchain’s scalability and efficiency.

From March 13 until March 27, Bybit’s Deposit Dash offers a golden opportunity for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. New users who buy at least $100 worth of ETH through Fiat Deposit, One-Click Buy, or P2P Trading will be rewarded with $10 worth of mystery Layer-2 tokens or USDT. Additionally, participants engaging in Derivatives or Spot trading, or investing in Bybit Savings during the event period, will secure an extra bonus.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. The Deposit Delight is part of a wider campaign running until April 7. During this time participants can earn up to 305 USDT in bonuses by simply registering and completing a series of tasks outlined on the event page. This spectacular event is open to both newcomers, who can unlock a generous bonus of up to 305 USDT, and existing users, who can earn up to 300 USDT in bonuses.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the Ethereum Dencun Upgrade by offering our users the chance to earn significant bonuses through our Deposit Dash and Deposit Delight events,” said Emily Bao, Web3 evangelist at Bybit. “This is a fantastic opportunity for both new and existing users to get involved, maximize their deposits, and explore the potential of Layer-2 tokens.”

This event is part of Bybit’s commitment to fostering a vibrant and accessible cryptocurrency ecosystem, where users can explore the latest innovations in blockchain technology while benefiting from generous rewards.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ethereum-upgrade-sparks-bybits-deposit-dash-event-302091448.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.