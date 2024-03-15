AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Singapore and Hong Kong Judiciaries sign first Memorandum of Understanding to promote the efficient administration of family justice

PRNewswire March 18, 2024

SINGAPORE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The first Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between the Family Justice Courts of Singapore (FJC) and the Hong Kong Courts on 15 March 2024 to enhance bilateral judicial cooperation in the administration of family justice.

This collaboration will further the exchange of knowledge and experiences and pave the way for in-depth discussions on matters of common interests. These include the management of cases in the family courts, use of technology in the administration of family justice, training of judges and officers in the family courts, the development of family law and procedures, and the role of mediation in facilitating settlements in family cases.

The MOU also sets the stage for the two judiciaries to explore specific bilateral initiatives to facilitate judicial learning, as well as access to justice by reducing the time taken and costs for the resolution of matters involving families in Singapore and Hong Kong.

On the signing of the MOU, the Presiding Judge of the FJC, Justice Teh Hwee Hwee said: “The MOU will facilitate further exchange and cooperation between the Judiciary of Singapore and the Judiciary of Hong Kong, and strengthen bilateral ties in the furtherance of access to justice for the families in Singapore and Hong Kong. It is an important milestone in our collaboration with foreign courts in the administration of family justice.”

The signing of the MOU was witnessed by The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon of Singapore and The Honourable Chief Justice Andrew Cheung of the Court of Final Appeal of the Hong Kong SAR. Visit https://go.gov.sg/sgcourtssingapore-hongkong-judiciaries-sign-first-mou for more details.

SOURCE Supreme Court of Singapore

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.