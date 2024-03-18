AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Abcam appoints Markus Lusser as new President

PRNewswire March 19, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Abcam today announced the appointment of Markus Lusser as President.

Markus Lusser, President of Abcam

 

A seasoned Danaher executive, Markus joins Abcam at a pivotal moment as the company transitions into the Danaher Life Sciences portfolio. His extensive commercial and digital experience across the life sciences and medical device industries will help build on Abcam’s momentum to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of customers and drive the industry forward.

Markus joined Danaher in 2011 and most recently served as Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for the Life Sciences Innovations Group helping shape and execute Danaher’s cross-OpCo strategy to drive disproportionate growth and share gain in the biologics market segment. Prior to that, he was President of Leica Microsystems (LMS) where he successfully drove innovation, commercial execution, and associate engagement to deliver accelerated organic growth, enhanced profitability and cash flow. He led LMS’s successful digital transformation efforts, including innovations such as ARveo, the world’s first Surgical Imaging Platform offering Augmented Reality for brain surgery. Prior to joining Danaher, Markus was responsible for large global commercial organizations, including 20 years at Siemens Healthineers. Markus holds a degree in Engineering in Electronics from HTBLA in Innsbruck, Austria.

As an experienced people leader, Markus is passionate about building and developing the skills and experience of his cross-functional teams. His leadership style fosters customer-centric cultures to leverage a business’s collective expertise and resources to create value for customers and stakeholders.

Commenting on the appointment, Markus said: “I am excited to join Abcam and work alongside such talented and diverse teams to solve complex challenges and help our customers progress faster, together. As President of Abcam, my mission is to continue to build a culture that puts the customer at the heart of everything we do, anchored in the quality of our products, close collaboration with our partners, and a focus on innovation within the industry.”

Markus replaces Alan Hirzel who served as Abcam’s CEO since 2014.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, since 1998, Abcam has a substantial global footprint which includes nine sites, operating in over 130 countries. It has more than 1,750 associates and serves 750,000 researchers worldwide.

About Abcam

At Abcam, we believe that the scientific community goes further, faster, when we go there together. And to keep on making ground-breaking discoveries, we need to work together in new ways. That’s why we’re constantly innovating to help scientists drive their research forward by providing products and solutions that play an essential role in fundamental research, drug discovery, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. We started with a simple mission: to provide the best biological reagents to life scientists worldwide. Today, we help 750,000 researchers in over 130 countries deliver faster breakthroughs in areas like cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders. To find out more, visit us at www.abcam.com and www.corporate.abcam.com

 

Abcam Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/abcam-appoints-markus-lusser-as-new-president-302091615.html

SOURCE Abcam

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.