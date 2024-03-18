Abcam appoints Markus Lusser as new President

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Abcam today announced the appointment of Markus Lusser as President.

A seasoned Danaher executive, Markus joins Abcam at a pivotal moment as the company transitions into the Danaher Life Sciences portfolio. His extensive commercial and digital experience across the life sciences and medical device industries will help build on Abcam’s momentum to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of customers and drive the industry forward.

Markus joined Danaher in 2011 and most recently served as Vice President and Chief Customer Officer for the Life Sciences Innovations Group helping shape and execute Danaher’s cross-OpCo strategy to drive disproportionate growth and share gain in the biologics market segment. Prior to that, he was President of Leica Microsystems (LMS) where he successfully drove innovation, commercial execution, and associate engagement to deliver accelerated organic growth, enhanced profitability and cash flow. He led LMS’s successful digital transformation efforts, including innovations such as ARveo, the world’s first Surgical Imaging Platform offering Augmented Reality for brain surgery. Prior to joining Danaher, Markus was responsible for large global commercial organizations, including 20 years at Siemens Healthineers. Markus holds a degree in Engineering in Electronics from HTBLA in Innsbruck, Austria.

As an experienced people leader, Markus is passionate about building and developing the skills and experience of his cross-functional teams. His leadership style fosters customer-centric cultures to leverage a business’s collective expertise and resources to create value for customers and stakeholders.

Commenting on the appointment, Markus said: “I am excited to join Abcam and work alongside such talented and diverse teams to solve complex challenges and help our customers progress faster, together. As President of Abcam, my mission is to continue to build a culture that puts the customer at the heart of everything we do, anchored in the quality of our products, close collaboration with our partners, and a focus on innovation within the industry.”

Markus replaces Alan Hirzel who served as Abcam’s CEO since 2014.

Headquartered in Cambridge, UK, since 1998, Abcam has a substantial global footprint which includes nine sites, operating in over 130 countries. It has more than 1,750 associates and serves 750,000 researchers worldwide.

About Abcam

At Abcam, we believe that the scientific community goes further, faster, when we go there together. And to keep on making ground-breaking discoveries, we need to work together in new ways. That’s why we’re constantly innovating to help scientists drive their research forward by providing products and solutions that play an essential role in fundamental research, drug discovery, diagnostic and therapeutic applications. We started with a simple mission: to provide the best biological reagents to life scientists worldwide. Today, we help 750,000 researchers in over 130 countries deliver faster breakthroughs in areas like cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and metabolic disorders. To find out more, visit us at www.abcam.com and www.corporate.abcam.com

