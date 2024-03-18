2nd Petrochemical Sustainability Conference Set for Sept 26 And 27 In Kuala Lumpur

Co-Located with Oil & Gas Asia 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After its successful 2022 debut, the biennial Petrochemical Sustainability Conference (PSC) will be back on Sep 26 and 27 to engage regional stakeholders to navigate a low carbon future.

The two-day conference will be held alongside Oil & Gas Asia, the largest B2B oil and gas event in Southeast Asia, once again at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).

PSC is organised by the Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA) in alliance with its counterparts, Singapore Chemical Industry Council (SCIC) and Federation of Thai Industries – Petrochemical Club (FTIPC), creating new impetus for the progress of sustainable development in the region.

Global consulting firms, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Environmental Resource Management (ERM) are back again as knowledge partners.

PSC brings together industry producers, consumers, academics, policy-makers and other stakeholders from Malaysia and regional petrochemicals companies to discuss pathways and how the petrochemical value chain can support global net-zero goals through innovation and collaboration.

Maintaining the theme “Future Ready Petrochemicals, the conference targets 900 delegates from across the region for a bigger event this year.

PSC demonstrates MPA’s commitment to a more sustainable petrochemical sector and contributes to the ongoing efforts by industry players to improve their performance.

“The petrochemicals industry is essential to energy transition as it is a major enabler towards achieving our net zero ambitions. MPA recognises the importance of sustainability in driving long-term growth and competitiveness. Building on the success of the inaugural PSC 2022, we will continue to focus on the complexities of energy transition. The conference will be made very interactive and provide ample space and opportunities for stakeholders to exchange knowledge, address issues and network,” said Mr Shakeel Ahmad Khan, President of MPA.

The conference will consist over 20 sessions with 50 speakers from Malaysia and the region. They include a diverse range of experts in energy transition and climate change to share perspectives and discuss how to leverage challenges towards sustainability across the petrochemical supply chain.

PSC 2022 was attended by 627 local and international delegates. It featured two special industry leaders’ addresses, one executive leaders’ forum, six sessions and 32 speakers and moderators covering three key topics – decarbonisation of operations, circular economy practices and enablers to support the transition.

PSC 2024 will feature additional sessions and introduce new delivery formats to create a more interactive and engaging experience. Delegates will also gain complimentary access to the OGA exhibition halls to network with the wider industry.

OGA 2024 runs for three days from Sept 25 to 27 with MPA and Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Services Council (MOGSC) as strategic partners.

“Informa Markets are delighted to work with the Malaysian Petrochemicals Association once again and its regional Singapore and Thai counterparts. As the leading oil and gas event in Southeast Asia, we look forward to helping the industry create the conversations and partnerships to set the agenda for the region’s energy future,” says Mr Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager of Informa Markets Malaysia.

Notes to Editor

About Malaysian Petrochemicals Association (MPA) (www.mpa.org.my)

MPA is an industry association representing the petrochemical industry of Malaysia. MPA was formed in 1997 and is registered with the Registrar of Societies in Malaysia. At present, members of MPA include companies engaging in the manufacture and trading of petrochemicals and plastic resins, as well as companies providing services required by the petrochemical industry.

About Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) (www.oilandgas-asia.com)

Oil & Gas Asia (OGA), in short for Asian Oil, Gas and Petrochemicals Engineering Exhibition, was established in Malaysia in 1987. Tracking the industry’s growth in Southeast Asia, OGA evolved into an important business and meeting place for industry professionals in the region. It continues to draw industry majors and emerging companies to tap business and investment opportunities in the international market and is a must-attend network event to connect with stakeholders in the entire industry chain and government representatives.

