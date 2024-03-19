AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

MORNING CHRONICLE: Successful Businessman and Chairman of the GSB Group of Companies, Mr. Josip Heit, Announces an International Media Conglomerate

PRNewswire March 19, 2024

LONDON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — GSB Gold Standard Corporation AG is one of the leading software and IT powerhouses in Europe. Josip Heit, Chairman of the GSB Group, has been in the process of forging an international media group for years. There will be 40 daily newspapers on all continents by the end of spring 2024, and 30 daily newspapers are already operational on all continents.

The successful businessman and chairman of the GSB Group of Companies, Josip Heit, announces a global media conglomerate

 

Here you can read the original press article:
https://www.MorningChronicle.co.uk/Economy/282570-josip-heit-gsb-group-the-billionaires-success-and-the-announcement-of-an-international-media-conglomerate.html

For many years, the public and media have been interested in Josip Heit, the Chairman of the Board of the GSB Corporate Group. Heit has demonstrated visionary leadership, strategic foresight, and an uncompromising dedication to quality throughout his career. Josip Heit has both practical and aspirational ideas for the GSB Group’s future. He intends to advance a diverse and inclusive culture while expanding the company’s reach into new markets and sustainable business practices.

“By bringing together different perspectives, we can solve challenges in ways that we might not have thought of on our own. Because success is not an accident. It’s about having a vision, clearly defining your goals, and then working towards them with passion and perseverance,” says Mr. Heit.

Heit is optimistic about the German media company’s growth through the acquisition of these media titles. The company’s scale is comparable to that of some of the biggest media organizations in the United States.

 

About “GSB Group of Companies”:
Gold Standard Corporation AG (GSB) was founded in Germany in 2011 and specializes in the trading of minerals and precious metals worldwide. The implementation of blockchain technology enhances transparency, flexibility, and speeds up transactions.
The GSB Group of Companies is a software and IT specialist, including brokerage companies and management companies. Retail clients can gain access to GSB’s outstanding and unique platform solutions through service providers, ensuring the highest and most secure comfort for everyone to monitor, control, and manage related transactions in a unique environment.

About Daily Newspaper “MORNING CHRONICLE”:
“MORNING CHRONICLE” was founded as a daily newspaper in London (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland) in 1770 and was first published 253 years ago, making it 18 years older than The Times, which was first published in 1785. The legendary English writer and social critic Charles Dickens, who created some of the world’s most famous novel characters, such as “Oliver Twist” and “David Copperfield,” was employed as a journalist at the London daily newspaper “MORNING CHRONICLE” and wrote daily press articles under the pseudonym “Boz.”
“MORNING CHRONICLE” reports in its orientation as a liberal-conservative British daily newspaper, online in the following languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian, and French, mainly on daily political and economic topics from London, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, as well as Europe and the whole world. This makes “MORNING CHRONICLE” the only British daily newspaper that is published around the clock, seven days a week, in five languages in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Contact:
MORNING CHRONICLE
Cecilia Roberts
+447470869360
info@morningchronicle.co.uk
https://www.morningchronicle.co.uk

 

SOURCE MORNING CHRONICLE

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.