AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Startup Moldova Summit 2024: Driving Innovation and Growth

PRNewswire March 19, 2024

CHISINAU, Moldova, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Startup Moldova Summit 2024, held on March 14, 2024, emerged as a critical point in Moldova’s technological landscape, hosting over 500 attendees and 30 venture capitalists and angel investors. Facilitating more than 350 networking sessions with startups, the summit provided an interactive forum for collaboration, knowledge exchange, and networking. Esteemed figures, including President Maia Sandu and Deputy Prime Minister Dumitru Alaiba, alongside industry experts, convened to explore avenues for fostering innovation and economic expansion within Moldova’s tech sector.

Group photo of participants of the Startup Moldova Summit 2024

President Maia Sandu affirmed, “[Startups] are not just building businesses, but transforming our country into that modern European state awaited by our entire society”. The Government of Moldova is actively streamlining administrative processes to strengthen a conducive business environment, a pivotal step in our journey towards digital transformation and bolstering Moldova’s entrepreneurial ecosystem within the European integration framework.

The startup community in Moldova burgeons, with over 250 companies fostering innovative solutions across sectors such as Healthtech, EdTech, FinTech, MarTech, E-commerce, PropTech, and more. In the past two years alone, 25 Moldovan startups have secured over 15 million USD in funding from angel investors and venture capital funds. These achievements are a testament to recent reforms in legal, trade, and labor liberalization, coupled with the digitization of our economy. Moldova aspires to achieve a 100% “digital state” rate, with unique tech-enabling frameworks like the Moldova Innovation Technology Park, offering entrepreneurs a single 7% tax incentive, extended until 2035.

Olga Melniciuc, Executive Director at Startup Moldova, envisions, “Through innovation and collaboration, we aim to transform Moldova into a fertile ground for startups, where bold ideas meet the necessary resources to grow and thrive.”

The summit spotlighted Moldova’s trajectory as a growing tech hub in Central and Eastern Europe. Keynote speaker Dave Parker shared insights on prudent decision-making and agile adaptation in the entrepreneurial journey, resonating with attendees. Additionally, success stories from startup founders like Mihaela Kawinska (Bloomcoding), Viorica Vanica (SelfTalk), and Nicolae Guzun (Sumboard) inspired aspiring innovators.

Industry leaders such as Kristina Poustovan of Google Romania and Andreas Flodstrom of Beetroot emphasized technology’s transformative potential in driving societal progress and global impact, further solidifying Moldova’s standing in the global tech arena.

The Startup Moldova Summit 2024 stands as a guide of inspiration, uniting people involved to propel Moldova towards a future defined by technological excellence and entrepreneurial dynamism.

 

SOURCE Startup Moldova Foundation

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.