AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Takeda Hospital Group Joins TriNetX Network to Revolutionize Medical Care in Japan

PRNewswire March 19, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Takeda Hospital Group, a leading healthcare provider in Kyoto, Japan Prefecture, has joined the TriNetX, LLC (TriNetX) network.

TriNetX, Inc. Logo

Recognizing the need for tailored treatments based on the distinct genetic and lifestyle factors of Japanese patients, Takeda Hospital Group will leverage the TriNetX Network to support clinical research trials. Jun Takeda, Director of Koseikai Takeda Hospital, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “With the constant introduction of new drugs, we expect to highlight the potential risks and benefits of various drug combinations across medical departments by using TriNetX’s large-scale data for research such as age-specific analytical research.”

Shogo Wakabayashi, Japan Country Manager at TriNetX, welcomed Takeda Hospital Group into their network, saying,” We are delighted to welcome the Takeda Hospital Group to the TriNetX Network of healthcare organizations. With our expanding presence in the APAC region and Japan, we are confident in our ability to assist Takeda Hospital Group in achieving their goals.”

Takeda Hospital Group provides a wide range of services in Kyoto Prefecture, including eight advanced medical care hospitals (1,592 beds) ranging from highly acute to chronic care, and more than 70 medical, health checkup, home, nursing care, and welfare programs.

Chairman of the Takeda Hospital Group, Takahisa Takeda, highlighted the significance of the partnership in navigating the complexity of modern medical care. He remarked, “In today’s increasingly intricate medical landscape, collaborating with TriNetX will enable us to visualize clinical data, share knowledge among medical professionals, and benefit patients, healthcare providers, and society by reducing drug loss and lag, particularly for drugs already approved outside of Japan.”

About TriNetX, LLC
TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com 

Media Contact

TriNetX
Michelle Fleming
+1-857-285-6038
Michelle.Fleming@TriNetX.com
japan@trinetx.com 

Media Contact

Takeda Hospital Group
+81-75-353-3838

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/takeda-hospital-group-joins-trinetx-network-to-revolutionize-medical-care-in-japan-302091809.html

SOURCE TriNetX, LLC.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.