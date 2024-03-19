Takeda Hospital Group Joins TriNetX Network to Revolutionize Medical Care in Japan

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Takeda Hospital Group, a leading healthcare provider in Kyoto, Japan Prefecture, has joined the TriNetX, LLC (TriNetX) network.

Recognizing the need for tailored treatments based on the distinct genetic and lifestyle factors of Japanese patients, Takeda Hospital Group will leverage the TriNetX Network to support clinical research trials. Jun Takeda, Director of Koseikai Takeda Hospital, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “With the constant introduction of new drugs, we expect to highlight the potential risks and benefits of various drug combinations across medical departments by using TriNetX’s large-scale data for research such as age-specific analytical research.”

Shogo Wakabayashi, Japan Country Manager at TriNetX, welcomed Takeda Hospital Group into their network, saying,” We are delighted to welcome the Takeda Hospital Group to the TriNetX Network of healthcare organizations. With our expanding presence in the APAC region and Japan, we are confident in our ability to assist Takeda Hospital Group in achieving their goals.”

Takeda Hospital Group provides a wide range of services in Kyoto Prefecture, including eight advanced medical care hospitals (1,592 beds) ranging from highly acute to chronic care, and more than 70 medical, health checkup, home, nursing care, and welfare programs.

Chairman of the Takeda Hospital Group, Takahisa Takeda, highlighted the significance of the partnership in navigating the complexity of modern medical care. He remarked, “In today’s increasingly intricate medical landscape, collaborating with TriNetX will enable us to visualize clinical data, share knowledge among medical professionals, and benefit patients, healthcare providers, and society by reducing drug loss and lag, particularly for drugs already approved outside of Japan.”

TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com

