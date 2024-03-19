Geek+ and Ferag Announce APAC Supply and Integration Partnership

BEIJING, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Geekplus, the global leader in mobile robot and smart logistics solutions, today announced a partnership with Ferag APAC. This partnership empowers Ferag APAC to supply, install, and service Geekplus equipment, establishing a comprehensive solution provider for the Asia-Pacific region.

This strategic alliance unites the Geekplus cutting-edge suite of Goods-to-Person mobile robotic solutions with Ferag’s systems integration expertise and advanced warehouse software to offer clients across the Asia-Pacific region a fully integrated warehouse system.

Karl Friesenbichler, Managing Director for the Asia Pacific at Ferag, conveyed his enthusiasm about the partnership.

“I am delighted to partner with Geekplus for the sales and implementation of their robotics,” he said. “Many of our clients, including Myer — who has notably installed three Geekplus models: the Tote-to-Person, Shelf-to-Person and sorting solutions — are already reaping the benefits of Geekplus robots.”

Lit Fung, head of international business at Geekplus, said: “Our strategic partnership with Ferag has been instrumental in supporting our market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. By leveraging their experience and adhering to the highest quality and service standards in system integration, we are ensuring efficient operations in our clients’ distribution centers. We are excited about the prospects of more projects going live as a result of our collaboration with Ferag.”

Known for pioneering solutions in order fulfillment, Geekplus caters to more than 1,000 international clients. Founded in 2015, Geekplus holds a strong market presence in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, the Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore. UPS, Catch.com.au, Adidas, CEVA, DB Schenker, Kuehne+ Nagel, Wal-Mart, Toyota, and others have all upgraded their intralogistics processes with Geekplus solutions.

Specializing in the development and delivery of comprehensive intralogistics solutions, Ferag is a Swiss family-owned enterprise with its headquarters in Hinwil, Zurich, Switzerland. For over 65 years, they have been recognized as the world market leader in the development, design, and distribution of material flow systems, catering to a diverse array of applications. Their commitment to exemplary quality and innovation, combined with unparalleled system integration services and advanced warehouse software, positions Ferag as the ultimate one-stop shop. They consistently meet their clients’ exacting requirements with solutions that are both timely and within budget.

