Dubai-based Cryptocurrency Venture Capital ‘Alpha Token Capital’ Invests in $CVTX

PRNewswire March 20, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Web3 company Carrieverse, which issued CVTX, has successfully attracted new investment in Dubai, the blockchain Mecca. On the 15th, Carrieverse announced that it had entered into a strategic investment partnership with Dubai-based cryptocurrency venture capital firm Alpha Token Capital.

Through this partnership, Alpha Token Capital will make a crypto investment in CVTX and a strategic investment in Carrieverse. In addition to the investment, Carrieverse will receive strategic collaboration in global business development using Alpha Token’s partnerships and network, key opinion leader(KoL) partnerships, exchange listings, marketing, and community.

Alpha Token Capital is a global crypto venture capital firm with networks not only in Dubai but also in India and Singapore. It is known for selecting promising tokens ranked between 100th and 2000th in market capitalization for strategic investments and token ecosystem development, such as Strike(STRK) and Map Protocol(AMP).

The virtual asset CVTX issued by Carrieverse is used as a governance token for its proprietary Web3 gaming platform ‘Cling’. ‘Cling’ will soon expand into the global market with over 30,000 DAUs in the Southeast Asian region, including the Web3 metaverse ‘Carrieverse’ and the card strategy RPG ‘Super Kola Tactics’ scheduled for a global launch in the second quarter.

David Yoon, the CEO of Carrieverse who led the investment, stated, “Carrieverse has been consistently knocking on the doors of Dubai and the MENA market, and now we are seeing the fruits of our labor. Through this investment, we will expand the ecosystem of CVTX and upgrade its value.”

This investment is known to be Alpha Token Capital’s first investment in a Korean token. Carrieverse and CVTX, being the first case, are receiving significant attention in the crypto market.

 

SOURCE CarrieVerse

