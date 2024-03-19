AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit’s Latest Leap: P2P Crypto Trading with Zero Transaction Fees

PRNewswire March 19, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s third largest crypto exchange by volume, has officially rolled out a zero-fee structure for its peer-to-peer (P2P) trading platform. This policy eradicates fees for both buyers and sellers, unlocking greater savings and maximizing profits for traders globally.

While competitors are charging for this service, Bybit’s attractive zero-fee approach applies to all fiat trading pairs on the P2P platform, inviting traders to engage in transactions with no cost. Whether they are takers, responding to existing ads, or makers, creating new trade opportunities, Bybit ensures that their financial pursuits are not dampened by transactional expenses.

Bybit reinforces its commitment to safety and customer satisfaction with a formidable 99.99% anti-fraud record. The platform prioritizes security through continuous system fine-tuning, stringent risk control measures, and round-the-clock support, fostering a trustworthy trading environment for its global community.

Bybit’s user-friendly interface on both mobile and web platforms offers the convenience to buy and sell cryptocurrencies with over 570 payment methods and 60+ local currencies. The three-step trading process is designed for efficiency.

Bybit’s P2P platform is built on the foundations of transparency and collective trust. Traders are welcomed into a vibrant community where opinions are valued and every transaction is conducted with clarity and fairness.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 20 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media
Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybits-latest-leap-p2p-crypto-trading-with-zero-transaction-fees-302092710.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.