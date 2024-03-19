AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Balbix unveils BX4 AI engine that provides a quantum leap in cyber risk management

PRNewswire March 20, 2024

Early customers have achieved a 3x improvement in visibility accuracy and a 4x increase in cybersecurity data processing.

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Balbix, an AI-powered Cyber Risk Management platform, announced the general availability of its BX4 engine at Nvidia GTC, a global AI conference. The Balbix BX4 engine powers Balbix AI and is currently operational for numerous customers.

With longstanding membership in the Nvidia Inception program, Balbix has utilized Nvidia technology for over half a decade, enhancing cybersecurity risk management. Effectively managing risks involves identifying critical vulnerabilities and evaluating security controls’ efficacy. However, with petabytes of data coming from various sources, understanding these risks is a challenge.

Balbix BX4 uses Nvidia-powered generative AI, deep learning, and other specialized machine learning techniques to analyze millions of assets and vulnerability instances. Balbix delivers real-time, actionable recommendations to rapidly reduce cyber risk.

“At Balbix, we believe that AI should be at the forefront of cybersecurity, not just on paper but as a tangible, powerful force providing actionable insights,” stated Vinay Sridhara, CTO at Balbix. “Nvidia technologies allow us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in cyber risk management. We are not just opening a book on AI; we are actively writing it with the latest technology available.”

The core challenge in cybersecurity lies in converting raw data into actionable insights that facilitate effective risk reduction. Balbix BX4 leverages the full-stack Nvidia AI platform and Nvidia GPUs while also integrating Nvidia Triton Inference Server, Nvidia TensorRT-LLM, and other cutting-edge technologies to train large language models (LLMs). These models power asset analysis, vulnerability, and risk models, providing cybersecurity professionals with real-time, actionable insights into risk reduction.

Customers using BX4 have gained 3x greater visibility in assets, vulnerability instances, and security controls while achieving a 37% risk reduction within six months. Further, Balbix enables security leaders to understand the effectiveness of their security program and showcase the return on investment (ROI) of various initiatives.

More information about the Balbix BX4 engine and the Balbix AI can be found at https://www.balbix.com.

About Balbix
Balbix enables businesses to rapidly reduce cyber risk by identifying and mitigating their riskiest cybersecurity issues. Balbix ingests data from hundreds of security and IT tools to deliver actionable insights for risk reduction. With Balbix, businesses get asset inventory, risk-based vulnerability management and cyber risk quantification in a single platform. Balbix was recognized in Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers 2024 and ranked #32 on the 2021 Deloitte Fast 500 North America.

Media Contact
Pragya Goel
Email: balbix@ruderfinn.com 

SOURCE Balbix

