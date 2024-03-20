Australian Start-Up Firmable Launches Localised B2B Database Platform with New Integrations to HubSpot and Chrome

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Firmable, an Australian technology start-up, is thrilled to announce the general release of its local Australian B2B database platform. Following an extensive beta phase with positive user feedback and strong customer uptake, Firmable is excited to introduce its platform to the wider market. Offering superior usability, data accuracy, and deep local insights tailored for businesses selling into the Australian market, Firmable has also launched new integrations with HubSpot and Chrome to streamline sales and marketing processes end-to-end.

“We’ve been elated by the overwhelming interest, engagement, and excitement from our beta community. Their feedback has confirmed there was a gap in the market for high quality Australian B2B company and contact data – and Firmable is proving its value, emerging as a key business tool for companies from SMEs to enterprise level,” said Leigh Jasper, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Firmable.

Margaret Foley, Chief Customer Officer at Simple Marketing Solutions, shared her experience with Firmable, saying, “If you’re really looking for accurate information about Australian businesses and contacts that goes further than just website and emails, then the capabilities built into Firmable will absolutely give you an edge over your competitors.”

Highlighting plans to become a fully integrated platform, Karthik Venkatasubramanian, Co-Founder and CPTO of Firmable, added, “Integrating with CRM leader HubSpot and launching our Chrome browser extension mark significant milestones for our customers. They can now identify prospects or customer data in Firmable – either within our platform or across the web via our Chrome extension – and push this to HubSpot in one click, further streamlining their sales and marketing processes and reducing data administration time. These integrations represent the beginning of our journey to further embed Firmable as the go-to B2B database for Australian businesses to drive growth.”

Firmable’s vision and commitment to addressing this market gap have attracted significant investment of $9 million, led by leading Australian venture capital firm AirTree. Recognised for their early support of industry giants like Canva, Linktree, and Employment Hero, AirTree’s investment underscores the market’s recognition of Firmable’s potential to transform the local data landscape.

Firmable’s Australia’s go-to B2B database platform offers:

Comprehensive localised data: Access to an extensive database of Australian B2B companies and contacts with detailed firmographic information.

Actionable insights : Up-to-date data insights to facilitate informed decision-making and strategy formulation.

: Up-to-date data insights to facilitate informed decision-making and strategy formulation. User-centric design: Intuitive interface and seamless user experience, catering to businesses of all sizes.

Firmable is now available for trial or purchase at firmable.com, empowering Australian businesses to accelerate growth and achieve their strategic goals.

About Firmable

Firmable is Australia’s definitive B2B database helping businesses drive smarter decisions and outperform by knowing more about their leads, customers, and candidates than ever before. The platform provides access to the largest database of companies in the one place with a rich set of attributes. It allows sales and marketing teams to accelerate growth and better engage with their customers, helps recruiters to find and attract the right candidates, and saves time for anyone seeking reliable market intel.

SOURCE Firmable Pty Ltd.