Golem Network and Gamerhash AI Join Forces to Provide GPU Resources to the AI Industry

PRNewswire March 20, 2024

The partnership with Gamerhash addresses the growing demand for GPU resources in AI projects, leveraging the computing power of graphics cards within the gaming community.

ZUG, Switzerland, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Golem Network, the decentralized computing platform and pioneer Web3 project in the DePIN domain, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Gamerhash. As Golem Network expands its ecosystem to meet the computing needs of the AI industry, this collaboration with Gamerhash aims to increase the supply of GPU, addressing the rising demand for computing power in AI projects.

 



 

Gamerhash AI,  trusted by 770.000 gamers globally, allows its users to earn and share GPU computing power using an app. The company is now extending their GPU resources to Golem Network, expanding the demand for its user base. GamerHash decentralized gamers-grid is an architecture that was built more than 6 years ago and perfectly fits Golem Network architecture.

This collaboration brings more GPU power to the Golem Network ecosystem, strengthening its support for the AI industry. In addition to leveraging Golem Network GPU providers, Golem is now expanding its reach by tapping into the GPU resources available within the gaming market. This partnership marks a key milestone as it contributes to Golem Network’s mission to provide access to digital resources, fostering innovation and empowerment without relying on centralized providers. Addressing the needs of  the AI industry, Golem allows anyone to access affordable computing power to build their own AI applications.

Arkadiusz Cybulski, Head of AI/GPU at Golem Network, said: “This partnership is a game-changer in unlocking the compute power of graphics cards within the gaming community. By teaming up with Gamerhash, we are expanding our computing power supply. The reason behind is that we will soon launch a new service for deploying and running AI models at scale. This initiative will effectively address the growing demand, leveraging our GPU computing resources.”

As Golem Network continues to innovate, the commitment of users worldwide to contribute their computational resources highlights the community-driven spirit of Golem Network and reinforces the vision of a globally accessible, decentralized infrastructure.

More about Golem AI ecosystem and roadmap on the dedicated website: https://www.golem.network/ai

About Golem Network: Golem Network is a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) project that allows anyone to access distributed computing resources. Through an open-source, peer-to-peer platform it allows users to share their hardware or rent computational resources from other parties in the network. More information on www.golem.network

Follow us on: Twitter | LinkedIn | Discord | YouTube  | Reddit

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365231/ghai_x_golem_partnership.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2365242/Golem_Logo.jpg

 

Golem Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/golem-network-and-gamerhash-ai-join-forces-to-provide-gpu-resources-to-the-ai-industry-302091911.html

SOURCE Golem Network

