Enabot Unveils ROLA PetPal and ROLA PetTracker, Forging Unbreakable Bonds Between Pets and Owners

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Enabot is thrilled to announce the official launch of their latest innovations in pet tech: the ROLA PetPal and ROLA PetTracker.

Over six years, Enabot has emerged as a leader in family robotics with its acclaimed EBO series. EBO X won the 2023 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, showcasing the company’s dedication to excellence and ingenuity. Enabot is gearing up to take another huge leap in 2024 by launching the ROLA series, a new line of high-tech devices tailored specifically for your pet. With this launch, Enabot will once again shift the robotics paradigm, introducing smarter pet tracking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of pet owners around the world.

ROLA PetPal: Remotely Play With Your Pets – Anytime, Anywhere.

ROLA PetPal is equipped with essential safety and entertainment features, including high-def cameras, whole-house mobility, automatic recharging, and AI-enabled pet recognition. It also marks a bold advancement in pet monitoring with groundbreaking Real-Time Two-Way Voice Communication technology. Simply train your pet to press PetPal’s easy-access call button, and voila! You will receive a ‘hello’ right on your phone. ROLA PetPal is also armed with Interactive Toys and an automated Treat Dispenser, so your pals are always entertained no matter wherever you are.

ROLA PetPal’s Interactive Toys, including the play stick, laser game, and rolling ball, provide endless fun. With the remote-controlled Treat Dispenser, one click is all it takes to reward your pets in real-time. Plus, the ROLA App features 9 actions and 7 sound effects that provide round-the-clock entertainment.

ROLA PetPal offers Cloud+ Subscription services, giving a 24/7 cloud playback, Smart Alerts, and Daily Pet Vlogs for an unmatched user experience.

ROLA PetPal’s integrated camera allows users to become active participants in their pets’ world. Whether monitoring playtime, offering comforting words, or giving treats remotely, the ROLA PetPal series offers users seamless connection wherever they are. It goes beyond mere monitoring to provide reassurance and companionship that transcends separation anxiety.

Basic ROLA PetPal is priced at AUD 389. Visit www.enabot.com for more details and early bird prices.

ROLA PetTracker: See the World Through Your Pets‘ Eyes.

ROLA PetTracker sets itself apart from traditional pet trackers by integrating a built-in camera that captures your pets‘ adventures in real time. Whether taking photos, recording videos, or live broadcasting on social media, these are moments that will be captured and shared forever.

Leveraging GPS, LBS, Image Tracking, and Sound & Light Positioning, ROLA PetTracker lets you follow your pet’s location and route in real time. The Safety Fence feature builds a virtual fence and sends an instant alert if your pet exceeds it. Plus, with a QR code and SOS button equipped, good Samaritans can contact users instantly if a pet gets lost.

The best part is, the whole neighborhood can get involved: the ROLA App sets up a pet social network, so users can connect with other pet enthusiasts. Designed for convenience, ROLA PetTracker is easy to set up, disassemble, and recharge.

Priced at AUD 179, visit www.enabot.com for more details and early bird prices.

About Enabot

Enabot was founded in Shenzhen, China in 2018 with a bold vision: the research, development and promotion of home robots, or homebots. Our number one priority is to empower families through cutting-edge tech. Enabot’s brand concept, Always Together, expresses our direction as a warm tech enterprise that aims to serve tens of millions of modern families. Simply put, we want to promote family unity and happiness through forward-thinking, high-tech companionship.

