AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • animal

Enabot Unveils ROLA PetPal and ROLA PetTracker, Forging Unbreakable Bonds Between Pets and Owners

PRNewswire March 21, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Enabot is thrilled to announce the official launch of their latest innovations in pet tech: the ROLA PetPal and ROLA PetTracker.

Over six years, Enabot has emerged as a leader in family robotics with its acclaimed EBO series. EBO X won the 2023 CES Innovation Awards Honoree, showcasing the company’s dedication to excellence and ingenuity. Enabot is gearing up to take another huge leap in 2024 by launching the ROLA series, a new line of high-tech devices tailored specifically for your pet. With this launch, Enabot will once again shift the robotics paradigm, introducing smarter pet tracking solutions that cater to the evolving needs of pet owners around the world.

ROLA PetPal: Remotely Play With Your Pets – Anytime, Anywhere. 

ROLA PetPal: Remotely Play With Your Pets - Anytime, Anywhere.

ROLA PetPal is equipped with essential safety and entertainment features, including high-def cameras, whole-house mobility, automatic recharging, and AI-enabled pet recognition. It also marks a bold advancement in pet monitoring with groundbreaking Real-Time Two-Way Voice Communication technology. Simply train your pet to press PetPal’s easy-access call button, and voila! You will receive a ‘hello’ right on your phone. ROLA PetPal is also armed with Interactive Toys and an automated Treat Dispenser, so your pals are always entertained no matter wherever you are. 

ROLA PetPal’s Interactive Toys, including the play stick, laser game, and rolling ball, provide endless fun. With the remote-controlled Treat Dispenser, one click is all it takes to reward your pets in real-time. Plus, the ROLA App features 9 actions and 7 sound effects that provide round-the-clock entertainment.

ROLA PetPal offers Cloud+ Subscription services, giving a 24/7 cloud playback, Smart Alerts, and Daily Pet Vlogs for an unmatched user experience.

ROLA PetPal’s integrated camera allows users to become active participants in their pets’ world. Whether monitoring playtime, offering comforting words, or giving treats remotely, the ROLA PetPal series offers users seamless connection wherever they are. It goes beyond mere monitoring to provide reassurance and companionship that transcends separation anxiety.

Basic ROLA PetPal is priced at AUD 389. Visit www.enabot.com for more details and early bird prices.

ROLA PetTracker: See the World Through Your Pets‘ Eyes.

ROLA PetTracker: See the World Through Your Pet’s Eyes.

ROLA PetTracker sets itself apart from traditional pet trackers by integrating a built-in camera that captures your pets‘ adventures in real time. Whether taking photos, recording videos, or live broadcasting on social media, these are moments that will be captured and shared forever.

Leveraging GPS, LBS, Image Tracking, and Sound & Light Positioning, ROLA PetTracker lets you follow your pet’s location and route in real time. The Safety Fence feature builds a virtual fence and sends an instant alert if your pet exceeds it. Plus, with a QR code and SOS button equipped, good Samaritans can contact users instantly if a pet gets lost.

The best part is, the whole neighborhood can get involved: the ROLA App sets up a pet social network, so users can connect with other pet enthusiasts. Designed for convenience, ROLA PetTracker is easy to set up, disassemble, and recharge.

Priced at AUD 179, visit www.enabot.com for more details  and early bird prices.

About Enabot

Enabot was founded in Shenzhen, China in 2018 with a bold vision: the research, development and promotion of home robots, or homebots. Our number one priority is to empower families through cutting-edge tech. Enabot’s brand concept, Always Together, expresses our direction as a warm tech enterprise that aims to serve tens of millions of modern families. Simply put, we want to promote family unity and happiness through forward-thinking, high-tech companionship.

More about Enabot’s vision and mission at
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLhIf5RD8gI

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/enabot-unveils-rola-petpal-and-rola-pettracker-forging-unbreakable-bonds-between-pets-and-owners-302093017.html

SOURCE Enabot

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.