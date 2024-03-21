Express tokenization: How the Swiss company Dynasty Global AG has reduced bureaucracy in the process of digitalizing properties around the world

Through D¥N, its payment token with reference to the real estate market, the company tokenized its participation in business ventures in just 45 days, acquiring a hangar at Al Maktoum International Airport, in Dubai

ZUG, Switzerland, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Expected to surpass the US$4 trillion mark by 2030, according to a Citibank report, the concept of property tokenization promises to revolutionize the financial market in the coming years. In addition to improving and accelerating the liquidity of business ventures, the process of converting real property rights to a blockchain system stands out for promoting the democratization of the real estate sector and offering the possibility of counting on international investments. All this with the transparency and security guaranteed by immutable records technology.

Despite the benefits, the high bureaucracy linked to the operation still keeps many owners away from this possibility. However, there are already companies capable of accelerating and reducing bureaucracy in tokenization. A pioneer in the issuance of payment tokens with reference to the real estate market, Dynasty Global AG has established itself as an ‘Express Tokenization’ solution, making it possible to provide liquidity for properties in any country in the world which has a favorable regulatory environment in just 45 days. By way of comparison, the method is 25% faster than financing a property.

Currently, the company is able to carry out this process through D¥N, a payment token with reference to the real estate sector, which has overcome all complex Swiss regulatory processes, being recognized as a payment token by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority and by VQF (Swiss Financial Services Standards Association).

According to Eduardo Carvalho, CEO and co-founder of Dynasty Global AG, such work gives the owner the possibility of generating cash flow without requiring an expensive and bureaucratic process in return. “We offer payment for the asset in D¥N, enabling the token received as a means of payment for the property to be settled when, how much, where and in the currency you want. This format presents greater liquidity capacity compared to the pure tokenization model,” he explains.

Hangar tokenization

Using this strategy, the company has just signed an agreement to participate in the concession of a hangar at Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), in Dubai. The initial investment was US$1.5 million, with 45% of the amount paid directly in D¥Ns. The total value of the transaction could reach US$27 million due to the option of increasing participation in the current hangar, in addition to the possibility of expanding to a second unit, which has an area four times larger than that currently negotiated.

After the deal, the company based in Zug, Switzerland, will have the right to the revenue generated by the real estate operation, along with a share in the results of space aircraft maintenance services for the next 50 years. With the project, the issuer’s main focus is strengthening D¥N and increasing visibility for both the asset and the corporation itself. In addition to using the returns from the market to strengthen the crypto asset, the transaction itself consolidates its market value, since a significant part of the negotiation was carried out through D¥N.

According to Dynasty Global AG’s CEO, the agreement highlights not only a high-value real estate strategy, but also a strategic positioning for the brand’s expansion in the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. “The concession transcends the real estate perspective, strategically positioning us to access key markets in the crypto ecosystem. We are optimistic that the initiative will serve as a catalyst for D¥N’s growth and global visibility,” he assesses.

In addition to the hangar located at Al Maktoum airport, which will be the largest in the world once all phases of work are completed – something that is expected to happen by 2030 – the company also has in its portfolio of business ventures a unit in a hotel chain of high-end property in Mayfair in London, England and is in the process of acquiring residential and commercial real estate assets in different countries using the same ‘Express Tokenization’ format.

About Dynasty Global AG

Dynasty Global AG is the first cryptoactive-issuing company in the world to use the real estate market as a value reference for issuing payment tokens. Through D¥N, the issuer is able to simplify financial and real estate transactions globally and provide a decentralized experience, in addition to greater stability, as it has a reference value of a real asset. With a strong presence in the European, Asian and Brazilian markets, the company is headquartered in Crypto Valley, Switzerland, known as the ‘Silicon Valley’ of cryptocurrencies for supporting the use of cryptocurrencies in everyday life and for housing projects such as Ethereum, Cardano, among other well-known cryptocurrencies. With 21 million tokens issued, D¥N is listed on several global exchanges and in Brazil it is available through the crypto exchange Mercado Bitcoin.

