TreeFrog’s Chief Scientific Officer & Co-founder, Maxime Feyeux, to present at The 23rd Congress of the Japanese Society for Regenerative Medicine (JSRM)

BORDEAUX, France, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — TreeFrog Therapeutics, a cell therapy development company with its lead program in Parkinson’s Disease is today presenting their latest data in Parkinson’s Disease, at the 23rd Congress of the Japanese Society for Regenerative Medicine, in Niigata, Japan.

Parkinson’s Disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disease, caused by the progressive loss of neurons in the midbrain and other brain regions. Affecting 10 million people worldwide, it is a debilitating disease and there is an urgent unmet need as only symptomatic treatment is currently available. Symptoms usually appear when between 60-80% of dopaminergic neurons are already lost, so a regenerative medicine approach that can replace these neurons holds great potential.

TreeFrog Therapeutics unique approach uses induced pluripotent cells (iPSC) that are amplified exponentially and then differentiated into dopaminergic neurons in one closed system, using a proprietary platform, C-Stem™.

“The preclinical results we are presenting demonstrate fast, sustained, full motor recovery at 8 months and we are excited to move towards the clinic. C-Stem ensures pluripotent stem cell amplification with 98% viability and maintains genomic integrity. Within the same system, we differentiate 3D neural microtissues containing mature dopaminergic neurons, which contrast with other cell therapy approaches based on the transplantation of single cell suspensions. The microtissue format has many benefits, including better reproducibility and a better-quality control as batch release is based on mechanism of action relevant dopamine quantification” explains Maxime Feyeux, Chief Scientific Officer, TreeFrog Therapeutics.

Details of the presentation

Title: Scaling-up iPSC-based cell therapies: real-world processes with biomimetic C-Stem technology

Session: Poster 9 “Nerves 1” / Presentation number: P-08-4

Date and time: March 21st (Thursday) 16:20-17:10

(Thursday) 16:20-17:10 Venue: Poster venue at Toki Messe, 1F Exhibition Hall

TreeFrog Therapeutics is a biotech company set to unlock access to cell therapies for millions of patients. It brings together biophysicists, cell biologists and bioproduction engineers to address the challenges of the industry – producing and differentiating cells of quality at unprecedented scale, cost-effectively. To realize their mission of Cell Therapy for all, TreeFrog has both their own therapeutic programs and partnerships with leading biotech and industry players in other areas.

[1] Data on file. Poster P-08-4, Japan Society of Regenerative Medicine Annual Meeting 21st-23rd March 2024

