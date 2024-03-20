AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Acoustic Announces Global Acoustic Connect(SM) Momentum, Increased Talent Investments as Demand for Real-Time Customer Engagement Rises

PRNewswire March 21, 2024

As Acoustic Connect℠ gains traction, Acoustic unveils global hiring initiatives and expanded leadership bench to empower customer success and product innovation

CONWAY, Ark., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Acoustic, a global marketing and customer engagement provider for B2C brands, today announced significant company momentum driven by its pioneering solution, Acoustic Connect℠, and increased investment in global talent. As marketers grapple with accessing consumer data and leveraging it to develop meaningful customer experiences, they require streamlined solutions that prioritize consumer privacy while enabling personalized customer journey orchestration. Following the launch of Acoustic Connect in May 2023, brands across various industries and geographies are deploying the solution to enhance customer engagement and future-proof their marketing strategies amid the dynamic privacy landscape. To better support customers and continue to propel the company’s growth, Acoustic expects to increase its global headcount across its Customer Experience, Engineering, and Sales organizations.

Acoustic, L.P. logo

With worldwide spending on marketing technology expected to exceed $215 billion by 2027, there is strong global demand for solutions that effectively engage consumers and improve marketing performance. Leading organizations across the globe validate Acoustic’s vision for one-to-one customer engagement by deploying Acoustic Connect, including:

  • North American brands like Bulbs.com, Foxwoods Resort Casino, GFA World, MarketingProfs, National Golf Foundation, Politicoin, and Primitives By Kathy
  • Latin American brands including Bancolombia and Entel Peru
  • European brands like Ocaso
  • Australian brands such as The Australian Property Institute, Global Shop Direct, and Shaype

To better support customers in these markets, Acoustic projects double-digit headcount growth by the end of its fiscal year in June. Key growth areas include the Customer Experience organization to increasingly strengthen client relationships with in-house expertise, Engineering to accelerate product innovation and capacity, and Sales to continue the company’s expansion in key regions across the globe.

Further strengthening its workforce, Acoustic welcomes new members to its senior leadership team. To support growing demand in Europe, Lou Vandenbergh has been promoted to Senior Vice President & General Manager of EMEA. In this role, Vandenbergh will relocate to Acoustic’s London office to facilitate growth and hiring in-region. To help Acoustic’s customers maximize their investments and the performance of their campaigns, Acoustic is also expanding its Services team with two senior leaders: Walt Mykins joins Acoustic as Senior Vice President of Client Services and Steve Curran joins as Vice President of Professional Services. Together, the three seasoned leaders bring over 70 years of combined experience and are set to sharpen customer centricity and service excellence.

“At Acoustic, our direction is guided by a razor-sharp focus on client success and an unwavering commitment to innovation,” says Mark Cattini, CEO of Acoustic. “The recent surge in Acoustic Connect clients, our strategic workforce expansion, and our investment in top-tier leadership underscore the confidence we have in our long-term vision and our role as a catalyst in the customer engagement landscape.”

To learn more about Acoustic’s mission to build closer, lasting consumer connections, visit www.acoustic.com.

About Acoustic, L.P.
Acoustic, L.P. helps brands build closer, lasting, more rewarding customer connections through data-driven visibility and personal, relevant, and frictionless engagement. Our diverse range of solutions includes unified marketing and digital customer experience insights, campaign execution, behavioral experience analytics, and optimized pricing, promotion, markdown, and collaboration technology. With the help of our award-winning technology and unbeatable client success teams, businesses across industries can drive customer lifetime value. Learn more about the Acoustic portfolio at www.acoustic.com.

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1485722/Acoustic_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/acoustic-announces-global-acoustic-connectsm-momentum-increased-talent-investments-as-demand-for-real-time-customer-engagement-rises-302093950.html

SOURCE Acoustic, L.P.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.