MapleStory Universe presented about designing innovative blockchain-based MMORPG at GDC 2024

PRNewswire March 21, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MapleStory Universe, Nexon Group’s global blockchain project, has announced that they attended the 2024 Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco and held a session on “Bringing the Real World Economy to MMORPG.”

During the session, Keith Kim, Head of Strategy at MapleStory Universe project, explained the development progress of MapleStory N, a blockchain based PC MMORPG, and how economic immersion is integrated into its game design.

“MMORPGs mostly operate on a structure where items are generated infinitely, making it challenging to maintain users’ game item value or Reward Experiences (RX)” said Keith Kim. “The limited quantity system of MapleStory N will allow users to have more fun acquiring items in the game.”

In MapleStory N, game items are regularly distributed during gameplay, with the issuance of items determined by a macroscopic method based on item types and rarity.

This system will lead to new gameplay patterns, allowing users to deploy various strategies to acquire items in the game. Additionally, it is expected to have a positive impact on the long term sustainability of the game.

MapleStory Universe has been conducting internal tests of its game item reward distribution systems. Going off of the insights, MapleStory Universe continues to conduct research on reinforcing the user Reward Experience (RX), such as applying a demand-driven pricing model that reflects the real world economy in the game platform.

MapleStory Universe plans to release its blockchain-based PC MMOPRG ‘MapleStory N’ in certain countries within the year, followed by many other tools and applications to come.

More information can be found on MapleStory Universe’s official websiteX (Twitter), and Medium.

About MapleStory Universe

MapleStory Universe is a Virtual Worlds ecosystem based on the world-renowned IP, MapleStory. MapleStory Universe utilizes NFTs to create various tangible and intangible enhancements to the game experience and is committed to lowering entry barriers to blockchain technology to make it easily accessible for everyone.

 

SOURCE MapleStory Universe

