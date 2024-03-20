AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Huawei Releases the Intelligent Campus 2030 Report

PRNewswire March 20, 2024

SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — During Huawei’s China Partner Conference 2024 in Shenzhen, the company unveiled the Intelligent Campus 2030 report, which offers valuable insights into campus development trends, defines high-value scenarios, elaborates on key technical features of future intelligent campuses, and proposes a reference architecture along with quantitative indicators. The report envisions innovative ways of developing intelligent campuses.

The campus is a basic unit in the making of a city. It is the main place where people live and work. It acts as an important carrier to boost the digital economy, and a key point to realize green and low-carbon transformation. The past few years have seen significant research resources being applied to the creation of intelligent campuses, which have moved into unchartered waters. The Intelligent Campus 2030 report is being released at a propitious moment and brings together the thoughts of Huawei, industry scholars, and experts on the future of intelligent campuses.

Michael Ma, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei’s ICT Product Portfolio Mgmt & Solutions Dept, delivered a speech at the conference. “For over three decades, Huawei has been unwaveringly in its pursuit of developing future technologies, cementing the company in its current position today as a global leading provider of ICT infrastructure and smart devices,” said Michael Ma. He continued to state that Huawei’s research team held more than 50 sessions of seminars to communicate with upwards of 100 scholars, partners, and research institutes in the industry, whose forward-looking thoughts are summarized in the Intelligent Campus 2030 report. “We hope this report will be a beacon for intelligent campus development and construction worldwide. Huawei looks forward to working with global customers and partners to open a new chapter for intelligent campus development.”

Michael Ma, Vice President of Huawei and President of Huawei's ICT Product Portfolio Mgmt & Solutions Dept (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Kevin Su, CEO of Huawei Campus Team, delivered a keynote speech at the conference. He said, “As humans, we have an innate desire to explore the future. Huawei pools the wisdom of partners to draw a blueprint for future intelligent campuses.” According to Kevin Su, Huawei believes that an intelligent campus will be a mix of the physical, digital, and human spaces, and a self-evolving system that is fully intelligent, people-centric, and sustainable. “Huawei is committed to bringing digital to every campus for pervasive intelligence,” said Kevin Su.

Huawei releases the Intelligent Campus 2030 report (PRNewsfoto/Huawei)

Based on the insights into and practices of global intelligent campuses, this report proposes a far-sighted definition of future intelligent campus along with visions for its advancement. It outlines five trends that affect intelligent campus development, systematically depicts 10 typical future scenarios, and defines six key technical features of future intelligent campuses for the first time. Innovatively, the report proposes a unique reference architecture for the intelligent campus and 22 quantitative indicators to predict the prospects of intelligent campuses, guiding their implementation and construction.

Huawei invited several notable speakers to share their thoughts and expectations for the future of intelligent campuses at the Intelligent Campus 2030 Forum, including Ding Lieyun, an academician from the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Peter Nijkamp, a fellow of the Royal Netherlands Academy of Sciences and Academia Europaea, and Norman Sze, the Vice Chair of Deloitte China.

Moving forward, Huawei will continue to prioritize the core concept of “aggregating partners and succeeding through data and AI”. Huawei will strengthen the “Partner + Huawei” system and deepen cooperation with tens of thousands of partners. By doing the above, Huawei aims to assist customers in achieving greater success in their digital and intelligent transformation, and to jointly create, share, and enjoy new value in the digital and intelligent world.

Find more information about the Intelligent Campus 2030 report: https://www.huawei.com/cn/giv/intelligent-campus-2030

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/huawei-releases-the-intelligent-campus-2030-report-302094187.html

SOURCE Huawei

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.