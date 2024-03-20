AIIB Launches InfraTech Portal to Bring Value of Technology to Infrastructure

BEIJING, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has launched the InfraTech Portal, a digital platform that shares comprehensive, neutral and free information on infrastructure technologies (InfraTech) and facilitates connections in the InfraTech community.

The portal supports AIIB’s mission of Financing Infrastructure for Tomorrow by increasing adoption and development of infrastructure technologies, thereby delivering value to AIIB clients and the wider community.

“The launch of the InfraTech Portal marks a big milestone in our journey to improve infrastructure through technology,” said AIIB President and Chair of the Board of Directors Jin Liqun. “By fostering collaboration, embracing innovation and prioritizing sustainability, the portal will help shape the Infrastructure for Tomorrow and drive positive change.”

Infrastructure must improve rapidly to drive economic growth, enhance quality of life and ensure environmental sustainability. The application of technology to infrastructure can significantly improve infrastructure along its entire lifecycle. Despite increasing recognition of the value of InfraTech, it is not being adopted or developed at sufficient scale to realize its potential. Key challenges hampering adoption include lack of awareness, poor dissemination of proof of value and insufficient dialogue between infrastructure and technology stakeholders. The InfraTech Portal addresses these challenges by:

Sharing Information: The portal aims to stimulate InfraTech adoption and development by disseminating information on InfraTech solutions, their benefits and providers. It covers common infrastructure sectors and features climate as a cross-cutting theme.

Facilitating connection: The portal facilitates connections between InfraTech providers, investors and users.

Featuring user-provided content: The portal enables the InfraTech community to showcase their InfraTech solutions and reach new customers. It operates as a neutral platform, promoting fairness, transparency and inclusivity.

“The portal addresses the InfraTech information gap to promote increased adoption and development of InfraTech in line with our Corporate Strategy’s thematic priority on technology-enabled infrastructure,” said AIIB Vice President for Policy and Strategy Sir Danny Alexander. “To bring different tools and technologies to our clients, we are harnessing AIIB’s position as a recognized infrastructure player with a strategic focus on technology, as well as its reputation as a reliable financier and a neutral multilateral development bank.”

To access the InfraTech Portal or to learn more, please visit InfraTech Portal.

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank whose mission is financing the Infrastructure for Tomorrow – infrastructure with sustainability at its core. We began operations in Beijing in January 2016 and have since grown to 109 approved members worldwide. We are capitalized at USD100 billion and Triple-A-rated by the major international credit rating agencies. Collaborating with partners, AIIB meets clients’ needs by unlocking new capital and investing in infrastructure that is green, technology-enabled and promotes regional connectivity.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aiib-launches-infratech-portal-to-bring-value-of-technology-to-infrastructure-302094320.html

SOURCE AIIB