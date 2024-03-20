Longsys and Western Digital expand business cooperation to serve the mobile phone storage market in Greater China

SHENZHEN, China, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As AI technology continues to advance by leaps and bounds, so does the need for advanced storage solutions. In particular, the gradual application of large AI models in the field of edge devices and mobile devices will increase the demand for reliable, high-performance storage. In order to meet the growing demand, Longsys announced today that it is extending its relationship with Western Digital to actively explore and jointly support new market opportunities for the next wave of AI-enabled mobile storage devices and applications.

Building on the companies’ long-term business relationship, Longsys and Western Digital will deepen their business cooperation to provide market-leading, customized embedded storage solutions for the mobile phone market in Greater China, including Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

Longsys will use Western Digital’s innovative flash memory in its storage products for the mobile phone market, and Western Digital will provide technical and engineering support to help Longsys deliver advanced mobile solutions to Greater China. Through the close cooperation, Longsys will be able to more effectively leverage the advantages of Western Digital’s flash memory technology, thereby enhancing its product competitiveness in the mobile storage market, and ensuring that both parties remain at the forefront of innovation in embedded storage solutions.

Cai Huabo, chairman and general manager of Longsys said, “The application of AI in the field of mobile phones is showing broad prospects and great potential. In order to make further breakthroughs in the mobile phone market, the company and Western Digital have jointly strengthened the resource cooperation of embedded storage, and combined with Longsys’ self-developed main control technology, firmware algorithms and its own advanced packaging and testing capabilities, we will be able to significantly improve the performance of mobile phone storage, thereby promoting the rapid popularization of generative AI functions in smartphones.”

Rob Soderbery, executive vice president and general manager of Western Digital’s Flash Business Unit said, “We value our business relationship with Longsys and are pleased to announce the extension of our longstanding partnership. This collaboration leverages our cutting-edge NAND technology, enabling Longsys to design and deliver products specifically tailored for the Greater China mobile market. This strategic move not only strengthens our existing relationship but also amplifies the leadership capabilities, flexibility and go-to-market strategies we have in the NAND Flash industry. By combining our strengths, this is a strategic step forward to meet the emerging demand for advanced memory mobile solutions driven by AI.”

