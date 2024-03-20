AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai’s Songjiang vows to make breakthroughs in modernization

PRNewswire March 20, 2024

BEIJING, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — In 2024, Songjiang District of east China’s Shanghai will hold on to the new development philosophy, making breakthroughs in modernization, said Cheng Xiangmin, Party chief of Songjiang District, in a recent interview.

Underlining the fields of science and technology innovation, culture and ecological development, the district vows to achieve good results in GDP and fiscal revenue this year.

By vigorously developing emerging industries such as integrated circuits, artificial intelligence (AI) and biomedicine, laying out future industries including AI-driven large models, industrial internet and satellite internet, and accelerating development of major projects featuring intelligent computing, Songjiang strives to promote the development of emerging industries and sci-tech innovation, according to Cheng.

Looking to cultivate world-class industrial clusters and innovation ecology, the district will focus on the construction of a sci-tech innovation industrial system with effective connection among R&D, pilot test and mass production, forming new development patterns featuring chains and clusters, and developing new quality productive forces.

At the same time, Cheng pointed out the necessity to achieve full employment and high-quality employment, allowing more market players to become the main forces of high-quality development.

Songjiang District is also striving to build a transportation hub both regionally and internationally. “A passenger terminal with nine station platforms and 23 routes will be opened to traffic by the end of this year, with its annual traffic volume expected to reach 25 million passengers, linking to over 80 percent of the cities in the Yangtze River Delta,” said Cheng.

By simultaneously promoting the planning and construction of an international multimodal logistics hub, as well as the regular operation of the G60 train of China-Laos Railway, the district is committed to providing solid support to the integrated and high-quality development of the Yangtze River Delta and Belt and Road cooperation, according to Cheng.

In addition, Cheng pointed out that Songjiang needs to pay attention to the inheritance of its cultural and historical genes during modernization, as well as realizing continuous improvement of people’s livelihood through new achievements of high-quality development.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339262.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.