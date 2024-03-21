AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
oneZero repeats double win in FX Markets Asia 2024 Awards

PRNewswire March 21, 2024

BOSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has won “Best Aggregator” and “Best FX Analytics Provider” in the FX Markets Asia 2024 Awards.

oneZero: Best Aggregator

This is the second consecutive year in which oneZero has won two prestigious FX Markets Asia Awards, which recognize the best banks, dealers, brokers, currency managers and technology providers in the Asia-Pacific region. The FX Markets Asia panel of judges reviewed entries across 53 categories to identify firms that developed unique and innovative ways to respond to industry needs.

In 2023 oneZero won “Best FX Technology Provider” and “Best FX Aggregator” in the FX Markets Asia Awards.

“Winning these awards – and repeating our success for two consecutive years – means a great deal to oneZero and we are grateful to the clients and partners who continue to support our Asia-Pacific expansion in serving the FX trading markets,” said Alex Neo, oneZero’s Sydney-based global Chief Commercial Officer.

“oneZero delivers multi-asset technology solutions that drive intelligent performance. By helping our partners to increase their revenue through solutions that combine liquidity management with analytics, oneZero is transforming the role that technology providers play in real-time execution for OTC markets in Asia. oneZero also offers unparalleled commitment to our clients in Asia-Pacific from our regional headquarters in Sydney and five additional regional offices,” Neo continued.

Last week oneZero was named a Best Place to Work for the third consecutive year. In 2023, oneZero made a second consecutive appearance on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America, while securing multiple other awards recognizing its trading technology solutions.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source – three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets through a globally compliant, liquidity-neutral solution. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

For more information, please contact:

Talia Geberovich
Head of Marketing and Communications
tgeberovich@onezero.com

oneZero: Best FX Analytics Provider

 

SOURCE oneZero Financial Systems

