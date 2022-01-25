AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australians Can Try for Billion-Dollar Lotto Jackpots at theLotter Australia

PRNewswire March 20, 2024

SYDNEY, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – American lotteries are well-known for awarding the biggest jackpots. Currently, the popular US Mega Millions lottery offers a first division prize that has skyrocketed to an estimated AU$1.5 billion (US$977 million) in its upcoming draw on Friday, 22 March 2024. The US Powerball lottery is concurrently offering a first division lotto prize estimated at AU$1.06 billion (US$687 million) in its upcoming draw on Wednesday, 20 March 2024.

Australians ready to take a chance at winning such massive lotto payouts can sign up at theLotter Australia, a lottery service supplier authorised under licence to provide a service to customers whereby a customer’s own selection of numbers is matched to an authorised international lottery.

TheLotter Australia offers customers the opportunity to purchase entries to US MegaLuck. When customers fill out an entry form for US MegaLuck, theLotter Australia will match the numbers selected with an official lottery ticket in the corresponding US Mega Millions draw from licenced US Mega Millions retailers.

If a customer’s US MegaLuck numbers come up in the draw, they win a prize equivalent to that awarded in the US Mega Millions draw for the corresponding prize division, less local taxes.

It is entirely possible, with a little luck, that you’ll become a lotto billionaire at theLotter Australia. If you want a chance at winning amazing prizes, simply sign up and fill in an entry form at theLotter.com.au in time for the draw.

About theLotter Australia

theLotter Australia is operated by Gaineroo Australia. Gaineroo Australia Pty Ltd ACN 638 202 114 is licensed and regulated by Australia’s Northern Territory Government under the Gaming Control Act 1993 NT. (License: IGL1011 issued on 25/01/2022). Not available to residents of South Australia.

Help is close at hand. You know the score. Stay in control. Gamble responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gambleaware.nsw.gov.au or www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.

theLotter Australia customers are not purchasing tickets or participating in nominated foreign lotteries. theLotter Australia’s‘ Lottery Supplier Service provides customers with the opportunity to receive monies equivalent to official prize winnings in those lotteries, less any applicable taxes.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/australians-can-try-for-billion-dollar-lotto-jackpots-at-thelotter-australia-302094557.html

SOURCE theLotter

