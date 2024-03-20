AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

Trina Solar’s Vertex N 720W series modules power projects in various settings

PRNewswire March 20, 2024

CHANGZHOU, China, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A 100MW agrivoltaic farming project in Wanning, Hainan province, was connected to the grid in mid-February using Trina Solar’s Vertex N 720W series modules. Its average annual power generation is expected to be 133 GWh. The plant, one of the key agrivoltaic farming projects in Wanning and will be an exemplar of the PV + agriculture model, delivers both environmental benefits by building vegetable greenhouses beneath solar panels and social benefits by creating about 100 jobs for local farmers and enabling them to greatly increase income.

Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has upgraded its i-TOPCon technology and the upgraded Vertex N 720W series modules have efficiency up to 23.2%. As one of the most popular modules around the world, Trina Solar’s Vertex N 720W series modules have been widely used in various settings.

A 500MW PV power station in a high-altitude desert region of northwest China was connected to grid in late December, all using Vertex N 720W series modules. The plant is expected to have an average annual energy yield of about 1 billion kWh. Installation of 30MW of Trina Solar’s Vertex N 720W series modules for an integrated photovoltaic energy storage project in the desert region of northwest China has recently been completed in late December. Another high-altitude solar and storage plant using 88MW Vertex N 720W series modules was connected to the grid in November.

These projects further illustrate the great trust owners place in Trina Solar’s Vertex N 720W series modules, a star in ground-mounted power stations. It offers lower LCOE and BOS cost with low-voltage, high-power, ultra-low degradation, high bifaciality and higher string power.

Cao Yunduan, head of branding and marketing at Trina Solar, said: “Vertex N 720W series modules have become very popular because of their high-reliability, especially in rugged conditions. We are confident our Vertex N 720W series modules will increasingly be put into service worldwide.”

Trina Solar is committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and will continue to innovate with its mainstream n-type i-TOPCon technology and reliable products, empowering the company to continue to lead the industry in the 700W+ era.

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.